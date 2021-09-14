Wildcats charge past Gators

Bobby Dail breaks out of several would-be tackles for a good gain. He had 199 yards rushing and 41 yards on five receptions. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

On the 58th anniversary of the first football game played at Hobbton High School, the current team picked up its second win of the season, earning a 50-22 Homecoming drubbing of former conference member, Spring Creek. Several members of that first team were on hand for Friday’s game.

The Wildcats had first chance and made good on it with a 3-yard run by Bobby Dail, who capped off a 51-yard drive with 9:43 left in the first quarter. The 2-point try failed on a run, leaving the score at 6-0.

Spring Creek quickly answered, tying the score at 6-all with 8:56 left in the first quarter. Their 2-point attempt also failed on a run, leaving the score tied at 6-6.

Both teams then failed to convert first down attempts on their next possessions. After stopping the Gators, Hobbton scored again with 3:33 left in the first quarter on a 25-yard pass play from Loden Bradshaw to Josiah McLaurin to go back up 12-6. Nate McLamb converted the 2-point try on another run, giving the Wildcats a 14-6 Wildcat lead.

The Gators failed to get the first down on the possession ending the quarter with the score 14-6.

After again trading possessions, Hobbton’s offense kicked in again with a 50-yard drive capped by a 5-yard run by Dail. The PAT failed on a pass play and the Wildcats held a 20-6 lead with 5:59 left in the second quarter.

Not to be outdone, the Gators roared back with a score of their own with a 54-yard pass play. The 2-point conversion was successful, making it 20-14.

The first half ended with the score still 20-14.

After trading possessions for most of the third quarter, the Wildcats hit pay dirt with 45 seconds left in the third quarter as Bradshaw and McLaurin hooked up on a 19-yard pass. McLaurin also converted the 2-point conversion, making for a 28-14 lead as the third quarter ended.

Early in the fourth quarter with Spring Creek threatening again, Hobbton’s Alzyion Smith picked off the Gator’s quarterback in the end zone, thwarting a scoring opportunity and giving the Wildcats the ball at their 20-yard line. Hobbton quickly increased their lead when the Bradshaw-McLaurin machine scored again on a 68-yard pass to go up 34-14. McLaurin got the call on the 2-point conversion, scoring it to make it 35-14 with 10:28 left in the game.

Spring Creek turned the ball around at midfield; however, four incomplete passes in a row gave Hobbton the ball back. The Wildcats promptly took advantage as Bradshaw and McLaurin hooked up once again on a 50-yard pass. With McLaurin’s 2-point run, the Wildcats had opened a commanding 44-14 lead with 9:16 left in the game.

The Gators got possession back and continued to experience one blunder behind another. They lost a fumble at the their 46-yard line and Hobbton turned it into another score on a 2-yard run by replacement quarterback Cole Weeks with 8:29 left in the game. The 2-point run failed and the score rested at 50-14.

With Hobbton playing the younger kids, the Gators managed to get one more score and 2-point conversion with 25.9 seconds left in the game, bringing the final tally to 50-22 as the Wildcats ran out the clock on their final possession.

“I’m proud of the defense,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We still aren’t at full strength. We lost some “D” armor right before the game. We are super proud of the linebackers and the secondary played like a million bucks. The young guys stepped up and they are going to keep getting better. Offensive, it’s fun when you score 50 points; but, we weren’t firing on all cylinders and we’ve got to do little better. But, we are green and growing. We will keep getting better.”

Statistically, the Wildcats had 529 total yards. Bradshaw was 21-of-29 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The Wildcats had 218 yards rushing with Dail gettin 199 of those. McLaurin caught 11 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns and Dail caught five passes for 41 yards. Nate McLamb had five receptions for 46 yards.

Now at 2-1 overall, Hobbton is off this week and returns to the field on Friday, Sept. 24 with a road trip to Norwood.