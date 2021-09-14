County Council to Receive Briefing This Morning From Montgomery County Public Schools Regarding COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines and Protocols
County Council to Receive Briefing This Morning From Montgomery County Public Schools Regarding COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines and Protocols. Also on Sept. 14: The Council will hold multiple public hearings including a hearing on Bill 30-21 which would prohibit fees for late rent payments during certain emergencies and extend the time after an emergency when rent increases must not exceed certain guidelines.mocoshow.com
