Beecher City, IL

SC Knocks Off TTown, Head To CHBC Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SC Cougars baseball team is back in action today at Beecher City. SC is coming off a 7-4 win over visiting Teuotopolis last night. The Shoes got off to a good start scoring 3 runs in the opening inning, but Anthony Buonaura went 2-4 with a pair of home runs and drove in 4 runs to help SC come away with the victory. Aiden Dodson also hit a 2-run homer to drive in the other SC runs. Dodson and Spencer Johannes combined for the win on the mound.

