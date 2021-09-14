Wildcat Golfers Get Easy Win At Colonial, Travel To Former Cat Zeke Light & Mt Vernon Today
Salem Wildcat boy’s golf defeated Sandoval 159 to 228 at Colonial golf course. Salem was led in scoring by match medalist Jairen Stroud with a 36, followed by Hunter Russell with a 38, Levi Bopp with a 42, and freshmen Logan Lockhart counting in his first varsity match with a 43. Sandoval was led by Wyatt Hassell with 47 followed by Owen Landreth with a 48. Salem is now 7-2 on the season and is back on the road Tuesday to play former Wildcat, Coach Zeke Light and the Mt. Vernon Rams.southernillinoisnow.com
