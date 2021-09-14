CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, IL

Wildcat Golfers Get Easy Win At Colonial, Travel To Former Cat Zeke Light & Mt Vernon Today

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalem Wildcat boy’s golf defeated Sandoval 159 to 228 at Colonial golf course. Salem was led in scoring by match medalist Jairen Stroud with a 36, followed by Hunter Russell with a 38, Levi Bopp with a 42, and freshmen Logan Lockhart counting in his first varsity match with a 43. Sandoval was led by Wyatt Hassell with 47 followed by Owen Landreth with a 48. Salem is now 7-2 on the season and is back on the road Tuesday to play former Wildcat, Coach Zeke Light and the Mt. Vernon Rams.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Sports
City
Sandoval, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Salem, IL
City
Golf, IL
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy