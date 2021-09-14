CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, IL

Selmaville Walk Off Win On 8th Grade Night…FP Outlasts Casey….SC Finishes Regular Year 19-1…Raccoon/Kell over Iuka.

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelmaville took Monday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off win over Trinity Hoffman in 8 innings. Carter Lowe drove in the game-winning run on a 2-2 count. Selmaville led 4-0 after three innings, but trailed 6-4 after Hoffman scored 4 runs in their fifth. Also driving in runs for Selmaville, Wyatt McCarty drove in 2 along with Jaxon Ward and Logan Butts. Aaden Rostance worked the first four innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned with 5 strikeouts. Lowe worked the final four with 9 strikeouts and 2 hits allowed.

