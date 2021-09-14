Freshman RBs Cody Brown, Thad Franklin are next up with two out
The No. 24 Miami Hurricanes have lost backup running back Don Chaney Jr. for the season with a right knee injury, Manny Diaz confirmed on Monday. With Jaylan Knighton still serving a four-game suspension for legal issues according to a report, freshmen Cody Brown and Thad Franklin move up the depth chart to be the primary backups to Cam'Ron Harris. when the Hurricanes take the field on Saturday (12:00 p.m., ABC) against Michigan State.247sports.com
