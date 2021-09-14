CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

7 Allegedly Haunted Dolls

By Jake Rossen
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Watch enough horror movies like 1988’s Child’s Play or 2014’s Annabelle and you’ll come to the conclusion that a creepy-looking doll is something to be avoided at all costs. Dolls and their vaguely lifelike features are unsettling at best, possessed with vengeful spirits and homicidal at worst. But films aren’t...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Channel

Paranormal Playthings: The World’s Most Famous Haunted Dolls

Even before Chucky and Annabelle hit the big screen, many people professed a deep-seated mistrust of a very particular childhood staple: dolls. These misgivings are not without cause. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, when dolls became more lifelike in the 19th century, they wandered into the uncanny valley: a gray area in which something that looks almost human evokes a negative response. Dolls, with their vacant stare and human-esque physique, certainly fit the bill. Beyond that, humans have managed to attach a myriad of cultural rituals and folklore to dolls. With that in mind, here are 6 dolls who’ve somehow gone above and beyond with their creep factor and garnered international fame for being haunted.
LIFESTYLE
/Film

The 13 Best Movies About The Devil Ranked

The devil is terrifying. Whether viewers are persons of faith or not, there's something about the devil that cultivates a distinct, almost existential kind of fear. The name alone, uttered in shadows and whispers, is enough to inspire a perennial, frosty chill. For certain audiences, the devil is very much real. For others, the movies he stars in are so chilling and so raw in their depiction of Old Scratch that until the lights go on, whoever is watching just might find themselves believing, too, even if only for a little bit.
RELIGION
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: ARREBATO, CHILDREN OF THE CORN, FEAR PHARM 2, Rotting Press

ARREBATO: "Horror movie director José is adrift in a sea of doubt and drugs. As his belated second feature nears completion, his reclusive bubble is popped by two events: a sudden reappearance from an ex-girlfriend and a package from past acquaintance Pedro: a reel of Super-8 film, an audiotape, and a door key. From there, the boundaries of time, space, and sexuality are erased as José is once more sucked into Pedro’s vampiric orbit. Together, they attempt the ultimate hallucinogenic catharsis through a moebius strip of filming and being filmed."
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
marthastewart.com

Three Allegedly Haunted Hotels to Visit This Halloween Season

In New Mexico, Colorado, and California, a spooky stay awaits. Looking for something fun and different to do this Halloween? Plan a spooky getaway. Even if you don't spot a ghostly guest, these three haunted hotels are worth checking out—or checking into, if you dare. La Fonda on the Plaza...
LIFESTYLE
imdb.com

The Haunted Museum Trailer: Discovery+ Gets Spooky With New 'True' Ghost Story Series

Do you like museums? No? What if there were a museum that was somehow, I don't know, haunted?. "The Haunted Museum," coming to Discovery+ in October, will answer that very question. It's a new series co-produced by Eli Roth, the Splat Pack member responsible for the films "Cabin Fever," "Hostel," "The Green Inferno," and "Knock Knock," among others. He knows his way around the set of a horror movie, but "The Haunted Museum" takes its title from a real tourist attraction in downtown Las Vegas, which is owned by Zak Bagans and which offers flashlight ghost tours.
MUSEUMS
CinemaBlend

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Horror Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The Jeepers Creepers franchise has been one of the few successful horror franchises to start in the last 20. Jeepers Creepers hasn’t had the same huge success as films like Saw and The Conjuring, but it introduced a new monster, The Creeper, into the world of horror movies. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, and Jason Voorhees aren’t born every day. The Jeepers Creepers films have built a dedicated fan base willing and ready to watch The Creeper stalk his prey every 23 years for 23 days in spring. Now, the franchise is about to enter a new phase with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.
MOVIES
Z107.3

AMC ‘Fear Fest’ 2021 Features A Stephen King Movie Marathon

9:45 a.m. - The Dead Zone. 7:45 p.m. - Carrie (2013) 10:00 p.m. - Carrie (1976) Fans of Stephen King-inspired movies will have a new one to see soon. Back in May, production began on a reboot of the 1984 film, Firestarter. The movie is derived from the 1980 Stephen King novel by the same name. The story is about a girl who develops the ability to start fires with her mind. She's abducted by a top-secret government agency in an attempt to hardness her pyrokinesis powers to be used as a weapon.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Warren
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Vera Farmiga
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Middle Man’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Don’t be surprised if you feel disoriented watching Bent Hamer’s dark, absurdist comedy, which recently premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The director-screenwriter is Norwegian, adapting a book written by a Norwegian-Danish author. The cast includes European and Canadian actors speaking English with varied accents, and although the shooting locations were Canada and Germany, the action takes place in a small town somewhere in the American Rust Belt. The deadpan tone is redolent of the work of many Scandinavian filmmakers, including Aki Kaurismaki and Roy Andersson. The resultant polyglot feeling, presumably meant to feel universal, only underscores the confused nature...
MOVIES
First Showing

Nina Bergman Takes On Every Army in Trailer for 'Hell Hath No Fury'

"You said you can shoot - question is, can you really…?" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for an indie action movie called Hell Hath No Fury, the latest from the former stuntman / B-movie filmmaker Jesse V. Johnson (The Debt Collector, Triple Threat, Avengement, The Mercenary, Debt Collectors). How's this for a concept? Branded a traitor by her own countrymen, French national Marie DuJardin is rescued by American soldiers on one condition: to survive, she must lead them to a cache of gold hunted by the Nazis, the French resistance, and the Americans alike. She must take on every single one of them if she wants to make it out alive from this situation. Nina Bergman stars as the badass heroine Marie, joined by Daniel Bernhardt, Timothy V. Murphy, Louis Mandylor, Dominiquie Vandenberg, Josef Cannon, and Charles Fathy. It looks packed with plenty of gritty WWII action, but is the script any good? Hard to tell.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Filmmaker James DeMonaco Parlayed ‘The Purge’ Franchise Into a Passion Project

After directing three Purge films and writing all five, franchise creator James DeMonaco knew he needed a radical change. So he revisited an older script of his that celebrated his first loves: cinema and Staten Island. And thanks to The Purge franchise’s worldwide gross of $535 million on a $53 million budget overall, DeMonaco had earned “one for him” in the eyes of his partners at Blumhouse and Universal Pictures. “Without saying it, I think Jason [Blum] was saying that by just saying yes to the project,” DeMonaco tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I think he liked the script, I can say...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Ed And Lorraine Warren#Rag Doll#Souvenirs
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
Collider

The 9 Scariest Horror Trailers

Horror movies can be a great source unnerving fun and the same can be said for their respective trailers. Bite-sized versions of longer scary fare, these trailers can be an art form in themselves as examples of how to convey a movie’s atmosphere, tone, and scariness without lapsing into either self-parody or spoiling everything in the features they’re promoting. This is a delicate balancing act that not every horror film trailer is up to the task of accomplishing.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Haunted Mansion

A realtor and his family are summoned to a mansion, which they soon discover is haunted. While they try to escape, he learns an important lesson about the family he has neglected.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
bloody-disgusting.com

Stay Home, Watch Horror: 5 Horror Movies to Stream Ahead of ‘Malignant’ This Week

This Friday brings James Wan’s return to horror, Malignant, to theaters and HBO Max. The plot sees a woman paralyzed by horrific visions of murders and realizes they’re not just waking nightmares but reality. Wan teased that his latest offers his unique take on a Giallo and cited specific filmmakers and films as inspiration. So, this week’s streaming picks explore some of those inspirations, offering a tease of what madness Wan may have in store.
MOVIES
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
wearecult.rocks

‘The Toy Dolls – The Albums 1989-93’

❉ A blinding collection of work for a band most see as a one-hit wonder, writes Lee Terry. The Toy Dolls are a hard band to explain if you’re not already familiar with them, but I shall try. Imagine humorous, high-velocity pop-punk played by a band fronted by a helium-voiced twelve-year-old on a sugar high, backed up by a chorus of Geordie brickies and one of the most astounding guitar players ever to wield a bright yellow Telecaster, doing songs about small town characters, celebrity misdemeanours and soap operas. Best known for their surprise hit single version of Nellie The Elephant in 1984, the Toy Dolls have so far put out thirteen studio albums, three live sets, innumerable compilations, a collection of re-recordings and an acoustic album; pretty good going for a band most see as a one-hit wonder.
MUSIC
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy