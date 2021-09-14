CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Millions of HP OMEN gaming PCs impacted by driver vulnerability

By Sergiu Gatlan
bleepingcomputer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of HP OMEN laptop and desktop gaming computers are exposed to attacks by a high severity vulnerability that can let threat actors trigger denial of service states or escalate privileges and disable security solutions. The security flaw (tracked as CVE-2021-3437) was found in a driver used by the OMEN...

www.bleepingcomputer.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Windows 10 PCs can now stream console games on the Xbox App

The Xbox App for Windows 10 PCs will now let players stream console games on their computer, thanks to an update that went live on Tuesday. The game streaming that the update enables will let Xbox Game Pass subscribers play games that their PCs otherwise might not have the specs to handle. According to Microsoft, playing games directly from an Xbox console with Remote Play will provide the smoothest experience, while using the cloud will be slightly more taxing, but won’t require a download.
VIDEO GAMES
xda-developers

Can’t wait? HP Labor Day sale includes laptops and PCs ready to ship

With the ongoing component shortage in the tech world, you may have noticed that buying new devices is a bit tricky. Many laptops are on backorder or take a while to ship from the time you order them. If you need a laptop for the new school year, it’s not the best time to deal with those delays. To help with that, HP has highlighted some of its own devices that are ready to ship, many of which are part of its Labor Day sale lasting through September 11.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Laptop#Omen#Hpportiox64 Sys#Hp Pavilion#The Microsoft Store#Hp Omen Gaming Hub#Xerox
The Hacker News

HP OMEN Gaming Hub Flaw Affects Millions of Windows Computers

Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday disclosed details about a high-severity flaw in the HP OMEN driver software that impacts millions of gaming computers worldwide, leaving them open to an array of attacks. Tracked as CVE-2021-3437 (CVSS score: 7.8), the vulnerabilities could allow threat actors to escalate privileges to kernel mode without...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Millions of Microsoft servers are running on vulnerable legacy software

Researchers from CyberNews say they have identified over two million web servers powered by outdated, unmaintained, and vulnerable versions of Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) web server. According to the researchers, since the legacy IIS releases versions are no longer supported by Microsoft, threat actors can easily compromise them to...
SOFTWARE
Gadget Flow

HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor boasts a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response for accuracy

Get a more life-like gaming experience with the HP OMEN 25i gaming monitor. It features a fast, 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response. So you’ll be able to react to your enemies in real time. What’s more, with customizable crosshairs, you get optimal visibility. In fact, it changes color automatically, so you never lose it if it blends in with your environment. Even better, the Edge Precision feature gives you a precise aim and allows you to see all the details for unbelievable accuracy. Moreover, Remaster Mode adds enhancement filters to games with lower resolution, letting you play the classics in a new way. Furthermore, you enjoy breathtaking colors with a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut. This monitor also has 1,080p IPS and VESA DisplayHDR 400. Finally, with HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe certification, you can be sure of color accuracy without the blue light.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

The best gaming PCs in 2021

Prebuilt gaming PCs have everything you need to start gaming right out of the box, plus you get a manufacturer’s warranty should anything go wrong. Buying off the shelf may not meet your needs as precisely as building your own gaming PC, but if you haven’t figured those out yet, or just want to get started right away, a prebuilt machine makes a ton of sense.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Windows 10
cnx-software.com

BrakTooth vulnerabilities impact closed-source Bluetooth stacks used in chips from Espressif, Intel, Qualcomm…

BrakTooth is a family of new security vulnerabilities in commercial, closed-source Bluetooth Classic stacks that range from denial of service (DoS) via firmware crashes and deadlocks to arbitrary code execution (ACE) in certain IoT devices. A team from Singapore has discovered 16 new security vulnerabilities after evaluating 13 Bluetooth devices...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Millions of gaming PCs threatened by major security flaw

"Millions" of gaming devices, including a wide variety of HP Omen gaming laptops and desktops, as well as HP Pavilion and HP Envy models, need to be updated immediately, HP said. Researchers from SentinelLabs published details of the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-3437, which can be exploited by threat actors to...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play are now available on Windows PCs

If you’ve been wanting to play Xbox games on your Windows PC, today is your day. Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming and Remote Play are both available starting today in the Xbox app for Windows 10 and 11. Xbox Cloud Gaming was initially made available to Xbox Insiders...
VIDEO GAMES
infosecurity-magazine.com

Serious Flaw Found in HP OMEN Driver

A serious flaw has been found in the driver of a popular PC gaming software used by millions. Researchers from SentinelLabs published details of the vulnerability in the HP Omen Gaming Hub on September 14. They said that attackers could exploit the flaw to locally escalate to kernel-mode privileges. “With...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

HP Launches Managed IT Services for Remote Customer PCs

PC and printer giant HP Inc. has introduced more managed services designed to help customers support distributed workforces and work-from-home staff. The effort starts with Adaptive Endpoint Management — a managed service that helps businesses provision and send PCs directly to employees with zero-touch deployment, including security policies. HP said employees can set up a new, remotely managed PC within an hour, without needing to contact an IT manager.
TECHNOLOGY
The Drum

Inside HP's big ‘game’ plan for the India market

As gaming continues its prolific growth in the post-pandemic world, brands are relooking at their portfolios to cater to this evolving consumer’s ‘work-and play’ demands. The Drum finds out more about HP gaming strategy from Vickram Bedi, senior director, personal systems - HP India Market. Even as many categories faced...
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

HP Omen Hub Exposes Millions of Gamers to Cyberattack

A driver privilege-escalation bug gives attackers kernel-mode access to millions of PCs used for gaming. Millions of devices running the HP Omen Gaming Hub were using on a driver with a bug that could give attackers kernel-mode access without administrator privileges. HP has since released a patch, but a new...
COMPUTERS
komando.com

Millions of HP computers at risk – See the list

Computer and laptop maker HP was recently warned that a vulnerability had been discovered in several of its products. If you don’t heed the warning, it could have a serious impact on your PC’s security. If you have one of the affected models, you need to patch the flaw immediately. Tap or click here for details on a dangerous router flaw.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

New Windows security updates break network printing

Windows administrators report wide-scale network printing problems after installing this week's September 2021 Patch Tuesday security updates. On Tuesday, Microsoft released sixty security updates and fixes for numerous bugs as part of their monthly Patch Tuesday updates, including a fix for the last remaining PrintNightmare vulnerability tracked as CVE-2021-36958. This...
SOFTWARE
bleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft: Windows MSHTML bug now exploited by ransomware gangs

Microsoft says multiple threat actors, including ransomware affiliates, are targeting the recently patched Windows MSHTML remote code execution security flaw. In the wild exploitation of this vulnerability (tracked as CVE-2021-40444) began on August 18 according to the company, more than two weeks before Microsoft published a security advisory with a partial workaround.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy