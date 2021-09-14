2021 MUSE Creative Awards: STRATAC Receives 3 Gold and 1 Silver Honor

A Gold Star Family in Milan finally got the ceremony they deserve … 53 years after their relative died in the Vietnam War. Monday morning, Rock Island Arsenal soldiers presented the Derry family with the recognition their loved one, PFC David Wayne Derry, earned in Vietnam, as he lost his life in the war in 1968. The soldiers presented Marie Nelsen, David’s widowed wife, with the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, and Combat Infantryman Badge, as well as an American flag. Nelsen had spent the last few years working with her state of Illinois representative to finally get the awards and was overcome with joy and emotion when she got approved to receive them.

