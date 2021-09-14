2021 MUSE Creative Awards: STRATAC Receives 3 Gold and 1 Silver Honor
AUSTIN, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The 2021 MUSE Awards programs are now officially closed now that winners have been announced. Taking in 4,876 entries from all over the world in both the MUSE Creative Awards and the MUSE Design Awards, the competition has demonstrated itself to be one of the leading programs in honoring excellent individuals in the creative and design fields.massachusettsnewswire.com
