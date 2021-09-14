Asia Rugby to begin from September 18 and 19

England have withdrawn from their joint men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan next month, citing concerns over the “mental and physical well-being” of their party and drawing an angry response from their would-be hosts.The historic limited-overs trip to Rawalpindi which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was under doubt following New Zealand’s hasty departure from the country on Friday.While the Black Caps pulled out after what they called a “specific and credible” threat to their team, and following intervention from the New Zealand government, the...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO