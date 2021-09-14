Asia Rugby to begin from September 18 and 19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19. The team of 14 players and 5 officials...
England have withdrawn from their joint men’s and women’s tour of Pakistan next month, citing concerns over the “mental and physical well-being” of their party and drawing an angry response from their would-be hosts.The historic limited-overs trip to Rawalpindi which would have been the first ever by an England women’s team and the first by their male counterparts since 2005, was under doubt following New Zealand’s hasty departure from the country on Friday.While the Black Caps pulled out after what they called a “specific and credible” threat to their team, and following intervention from the New Zealand government, the...
The wait is over! Asia Rugby kicks off the Sevens calendar. Asia Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens tournaments will be held in the United Arab Emirates on the 19th and 20th of November, 2021. This event will act as Asian Qualifiers for the Rugby World Cups 7’ 2022 to be held in South Africa and as a ranking tournament for the Asian Games 2022 which will be held in Hangzhou – China next year.
While more people are back in the workplace compared to a year ago, many are still working from home. And according to a new survey, at least in South Korea, not everyone is loving it. Nearly a third of people working from home in South Korea say it’s more stressful...
Seeking to expand its influence, China is seeking to join an 11-nation Asia-Pacific free trade group, the Comprehensive and Progress Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Global Times, one of China's official newspapers, has called China's application a move to ensure Beijing's "leadership in global trade," which leaves the United States "increasingly isolated"
London [UK], September 19 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad has confirmed that he travel to Australia for the upcoming Ashes provided he stays fit. He also added that England players are waiting for more details about the restrictions they will be under in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that some England players will withdraw from the trip regardless of the protocols that are put in place.
New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India passed the international home season 2021-22 at the Apex Council meeting on Monday. India will play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa. While the home season kicks off with the T20I against New Zealand on November 17 in Jaipur, it will end with the T20I against South Africa in the national capital on June 19.
Mackay [Australia], September 21 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Tuesday went past 20,000 runs in her cricketing career. She brought up the feat in the ongoing first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here at the Harrup Park in Mackay. The Indian skipper played a knock...
Bangladesh also signed an agreement with China to co-product the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine doses domestically. DHAKA/COLOMBO, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh on Saturday received another 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's pharmaceutical Sinopharm Group. A plane of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chinese vaccine doses landed at...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI/ATK): Abhinav Immigration has set a five-fold revenue target of Rs 125-150 crore in the next five years. As per company's chairman Ajay Sharma, this company has been in the business since last 27 years and henceforth, the company will keep focusing more vigorously on company's existing strengths and new corporate business to achieve the target.
Mackay [Australia], September 21 (ANI): India was thrashed by Australia in the opening ODI on Tuesday and skipper Mithali Raj said the team needed to put on a bigger score on the board keeping the Australian batting line-up in mind. Player of the Match Darcie Brown's four-wicket haul and a...
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected this week to offer clearer clues on its plans to begin tapering asset purchases as early as November, economists have said. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed's policymaking committee, will convene on Tuesday for a two-day meeting to assess the progress the U.S. economy recovery has made amid the spread of the Delta variant. (U.S. Fed-tapering-timeline)
Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will take steps to build new semiconductor supply chains. U.S. President Joe Biden will host the summit of leaders of the "Quad" countries, which was created to boost co-operation against China. In the draft proposal, the four countries have agreed to...
Qarshi [Uzbekistan], September 21 (ANI): ATK Mohun Bagan will look to book their berth in the AFC Cup inter-zone final when they take on Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf in the semi-final at the Markaziy Stadium on Wednesday. The Mariners last played in August in their Group D-South Zone campaign in the...
Manila [The Philippines], September 22 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday downgraded its 2021 economic growth outlook for India -- the subregion's largest economy -- to 10 per cent from 11 per cent in 2021. However, it said the outlook for next year has improved to 7.5 per...
New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday boosted security around the women's national team currently touring Britain as a precaution after a threatening email was received by English officials. But it said the communication received by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) prompted increased security around the White Ferns women's team, which is due to play England in Leicester on Tuesday.
Indian youngsters hit the ground running after the pandemic as they clinched their first international medal in Rugby Sevens this weekend. The Under-18 girls team exceeded all expectations as they won a silver medal at the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18-19.
London [UK], September 22 (ANI): The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday announced amendments to the laws of the game to use the gender-neutral term 'batter' and 'batters' rather than 'batsman' or 'batsmen'. These changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, following initial discussion by the club's specialist Laws...
Developing economies in Asia will likely grow at a slower pace than earlier expected due to prolonged COVID-19 outbreaks and uneven progress in vaccinations, the Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday. The regional lender lowered its outlook for economic growth to reflect renewed coronavirus outbreaks as variants spread, prompting fresh pandemic precautions. The Manila Philippines-based ADB expects 7.1% growth in 2021, falling to 5.4% in 2022. The forecast in April was for 7.3% growth this year and 5.3% in 2022. Most regional economies will remain below their pre-pandemic levels into 2022, and some of the losses from...
The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns.
A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday.
The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile".
Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 37th Anniversary edition of the very prestigious Priyadarshni Academy Global Awards 2021 held virtually yesterday, proved to be a momentous event, organised under the adept leadership of FounderChairman Emeritus, Nanik Rupani and Chairman, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani along with the Chairman of the Global Awards Advisory Committee, Dr. R A Mashelkar.
