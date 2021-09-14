CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hebei is the latest China province to wield the crypto crackdown hammer

By Osato Avan-Nomayo
CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHebei, a province in Northern China, is its latest jurisdiction to read the riot act to crypto miners and traders. According to Reuters on Tuesday, the province's cyberspace commission has announced plans to curtail cryptocurrency mining and trading activities in the region. The move is in tandem with a broader...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains. Even if it misses the payment, the company would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Crypto faces existential threat as crackdown gathers steam

Cryptocurrency firms are fighting for lobbyists and fielding subpoenas in what could be an existential fight over how the multitrillion-dollar industry should be regulated. In the past month, lobbyists have been overwhelmed by firms seeking representation in Washington, as regulators threaten the cryptocurrency companies with lawsuits or cease-and-desist orders. Current and former enforcers say those warnings are likely just the beginning.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hebei Province#Northern China#Reuters#North American
The Independent

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt reassured jittery global markets at least briefly Wednesday by announcing it will make an interest payment due this week. The Chinese government, meanwhile, kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene.Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits regulators imposed to curb rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a Chinese credit crunch.The...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Lithuanian agency warns against use of Chinese-made phones

Lithuanian cybersecurity experts are urging the country's government agencies to abandon the use of Chinese smartphone brands after an investigation identified security vulnerabilities and censorship concerns with certain devices.Lithuania’s National Cyber Security Center said it found four major cybersecurity risks for devices made by Huawei and Xiaomi including two relating to pre-installed apps and one involving personal data leakage, and warned against using these two brands. Xiaomi phones, which contain a content-filtering feature for 449 keywords or groups of keywords in Chinese characters, also carry the risk of possible restrictions on freedom of expression, according to the Lithuanian...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Report: Suspected Chinese hack targets Indian media, gov't

A U.S.-based private cybersecurity company said Wednesday it has uncovered evidence that an Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country's national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group. The Insikt Group, the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, said the hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware, which it said is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups.Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking and said China itself is a major target of cyberattacks.The allegation has the possibility of...
WORLD
TechCrunch

The casualties of China’s education crackdown

In a series of sweeping regulations, the central government has taken a wrecking ball to an education and test-prep industry worth billions, the collective value of both the schedules and wallets of the country’s urban, middle-class families. The most impactful policies were introduced in July, and they include a ban...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Hebei, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
Washington Post

China’s Macau Crackdown Attacks the Symptoms, Not the Cause

In many ways, it’s surprising the crackdown didn’t come any earlier. After attacks on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., effeminate actors and online gaming in pursuit of the austere spirit of President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” goals, it was only a matter of time before the decadent opulence of China’s sin city came under scrutiny.
INDIA
The Independent

EU official says Aussie trade deal delayed by French snub

Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and delay negotiations on an Australian-European Union free trade deal, a European trade official said Tuesday.Australia’s decision to end the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal was “kind of an attack against European interests," said Bernd Lange, a German lawmaker and the chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade.“It is more complicated,” Lange told Australian Broadcasting Corp. of the negotiations following the French snub.“The question of trust is now occurring and some members could ask for more safety nets and more safeguards in such an agreement, so...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

After China crackdown, teachers leaving Hong Kong

Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving Hong Kong. This past July, the Hong Kong Association of Heads of Secondary Schools warned the government that a "brain drain" would reduce the quality of education in Hong Kong. In February,...
JOBS
CoinTelegraph

Binance to cease crypto futures and options in Australia

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, continues limiting its services amid the ongoing global regulatory scrutiny, announcing new trading restrictions in Australia. Existing Binance users in Australia will have 90 days to reduce and close their positions for products such as cryptocurrency futures, options and leveraged tokens,...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Projection of key meteorological hazard factors in Xiongan new area of Hebei Province, China

It is of great importance to explore the future spatiotemporal dynamics of key meteorological hazard factors in Xiongan New Area, an area of great strategic significance under construction in China. Based on 6.25 km high-resolution downscaling projection data under RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 scenarios, Mann–Kendall trend and linear trend were analyzed, and then stationary generalized extreme value (GEV) and time-varying GEV methods were determined to calculate the extremes of four key meteorological hazard factors with return periods of 10, 20, 30, 50 and 100 years during the projection period 1991–2050. Results show that extremes of annual maximum daily precipitation and annual maximum amount of consecutive precipitation under two climate scenarios will not increase too much. Extremes of annual maximum temperature will increase by above 1.5 °C under RCP4.5 scenario in most grids and above 1.9 °C under RCP8.5 scenario. Extremes of annual longest consecutive high-temperature days will increase by above 0.9d under RCP4.5 scenario and above 1.6d under RCP8.5 scenario. On the whole, the hazard of flood disaster will hardly show any change up to 2050, but there will be relatively higher flood hazard in Xiongxian county and its adjacent region. All regions in Xiongan New Area will face high hazard of high-temperature disaster.
CHINA
CoinTelegraph

US Treasury Dept sanctions crypto OTC broker Suex for alleged role in facilitating transactions for ransomware attacks

The United States Department of the Treasury has announced it will impose sanctions on the Czech Republic and Russia-based business Suex OTC for allegedly allowing hackers to access cryptocurrency sent as payment for ransomware attacks. In an advisory update issued on Tuesday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

‘We are at war’ with crypto, says Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkey is eager to become a blockchain hub as a country with one leg in Europe and another in Asia. However, the same passion doesn’t apply to cryptocurrencies, as Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoğan reiterated recently. Erdoğan hosted a question-and-answer event in Mersin, Turkey with youth from across the country....
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy