Menominee Waterfront Festival Committee Meeting planned for Thursday, Public is urged to attend

thebaycities.com
 8 days ago

The Menominee Waterfront Festival Committee is inviting the public to attend their meeting on Thursday, September 16th at 5:15pm, at Menominee City Hall to discuss planning for a 2022 festival. The public is urged to attend the meeting with any questions, suggestions, or ideas they may have for the festival going forward and will also provide information on festival budget and financing, licensing and regulatory requirements and those community guidelines we continue to follow.

