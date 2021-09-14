How To Change The Color Of The Xbox Button On The Xbox Elite V2

Customization is often the name of the game when it comes to peripherals in gaming. This is especially true in the PC accessory market where RGB lighting is in everything from keyboards, to headsets to the actual desktop unit itself. However, if you are a console player you are incredibly limited in your customization options. The limitations are incredibly obvious, especially when premium peripherals are beginning to become the new normal in the console space. If you have an Xbox Elite V2 there is some hidden RGB technology that you can adjust to change the color of the main Xbox button. Luckily enough it is fairly simple to do and you do not need any tools or new software to change the lighting in the controller.