Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie Recipe

By Italian Chocolate
italianchoco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...

EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
onceuponachef.com

Peach Cobbler

This rustic peach cobbler is made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit topping. Classic peach cobbler is a rustic dessert made from sweet peaches, warm spices, and a homemade biscuit topping, baked until the fruit is tender and bubbling and the topping is golden and crisp. The dessert is a delicious way to use up all your summer peaches, as well as any other fruit you’d like to mix in (blackberries would be wonderful). Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or dollop of sweetened whipped cream on top.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
30Seconds

30-Minute Chicken & Dumplings Recipe: This From Scratch Chicken & Dumplings Recipe Is Grandma Tested & Approved

I know I've struck gold with a recipe when it gets my grandma's seal of approval! Try this easy chicken and dumplings recipe on your family tonight. So good!. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt, to taste. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

HAMBURGER POTATO SOUP

This hamburger potato soup can be made on top of the stove or in the crock pot. It is a recipe my family loves and the spinach and cheese just makes this dish. Make this on a cold day or make it anytime with some of my Southern cornbread hoecakes for a warm comfort food meal. This soup is very versatile as you can add whatever you have on hand and make it your own. Green beans, okra and celery could also be added to this great soup. It keeps well for several days and the recipe could actually be cut in half or doubled. I have not tried freezing this soup but see no reason why it could not be frozen.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

31 Fall Soups Recipes That Are Utterly Delicious

Easy Fall Soup Recipes – Warming and easy, soup is particularly great in the fall season. From butternut squash soup to sweet potato soups, our Fall soup recipes are all you need for curling up on your couch with a hot bowl and a good book. These hearty soup bowls are the perfect companion to a chilly night. Enjoy!
RECIPES
sonoma.edu

Chicken Enchiladas

Garnish: chopped cilantro leaves, chopped scallions and sour cream. Marinate the chicken with salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder and chili powder for at least 30 minutes. Coat sauté pan with oil. Brown chicken over medium high heat, allow 7 minutes each side or until no longer pink. Transfer to a platter and allow to cool.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
WLWT 5

This Ohio ice cream shop serving up giant, picture-worthy milkshakes

An ice cream shop in Ohio is serving up giant milkshakes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Terry's Ice Cream Dairy Bar, located in Lynchburg, has over 20 kinds of Crazy Shakes, all stacked high with toppings like cotton candy, marshmallows, cake, donuts and more. The ice cream...
OHIO STATE
SPY

Best Dark Chocolates to Satisfy Your Sweet (but Not Too Sweet) Tooth

Chocolate is among the most beloved delicacies globally, but we all have our own particular way of enjoying this treat. While some may prefer the sweetness of milk chocolate or white chocolate, others prefer the pure spicy richness of dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is unique to other chocolates in that it has valid health benefits. It’s not just delicious but also a powerful source of antioxidants and may even reduce the risk of heart disease. But chances are we are not eating that after dinner square of dark chocolate, ideally paired with a glass of red wine, just because of the health...
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Pecan Pie Recipe

This pecan pie is a delicious and healthy recipe that can be a perfect choice for sweet dessert for your kids and family. This pecan pie recipe features brown sugar and maple syrup and is sure to draw recipe requests all year round. You can decorate with anything you want – with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, frozen or fresh fruits, whipping cream, or caramel. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Creamy Chocolate Mousse Pie Recipe

Rich, creamy chocolate mousse pie is a perfect treat for everyone who likes mousse and chocolate. Deep, decadent mousse is nestled in a chocolate coated chocolate cookie crust and topped with a light, fluffy whipped cream cloud. So simple to make it’s silly!. Servings 8-10 Ingredients:. For the crust:. 9-ounces...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Mini Key Lime Pies Recipe

These mini key lime pies are so cute, creamy, and refreshing! They are an ideal party treat and easy dessert. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/ 180°C/ Gas Mark 3. Apply mini graham cracker crusts on a baking sheet or in a muffin tin. Using an electric mixer,...
RECIPES
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Ok, where are my peanut butter lovers at? Both of my hands are raised! I LOVE peanut butter. It is in my top 5 foods of all-time. I can’t live without it. I also love classic Rice Krispie Treats so I decided to combine my two loves and make Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats. Peanut butter makes everything better, right?
FOOD & DRINKS
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

When you’re craving a moist, fudgy, chocolatey chocolate chip muffin, I’ve got you covered. These Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins are all that and whole lot more. Now, the reality of this is that these are more like a chocolate cupcake, but we’re calling them muffins so we can justify eating them for breakfast. But they’re amazingly delicious, regardless of the time of day.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Apple Pie Chocolate Truffles Recipe

Rich, moist, soft and really delicious these cute apple pie chocolate truffles are probably the best dessert of the season. Plus, they are easy and simple to make – it will take you around 20 minutes to prepare them plus 40 more minutes to cook. Your family and friends will love them! Try the following recipe:
RECIPES

