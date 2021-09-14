How do you propose he fix this “fast”? I don't see that as realistic given the myriad or problems discussed below *

[In reply to "Greg Frey was a decently recruited QB back then. That was not a 4-6-1 team. *" by OscarSierraUniform, posted at 10:39:01 09/17/21]. ...Who else was the talent on that team? Carlos Snow was a respectable RB, with 775 total yards and only two 100-yard games, both of them losses (Purdue and M*ch*g*n). Frey threw for eight touchdowns for the whole season; his TD/INT ratio was worse than 2:3. Our three top WRs had less than 1,000 yards between them. On the defensive side, David Brown might have been the best of the bunch; we were so weak at the back that Bo Pelini saw the field at DB. The following spring, no OSU player was drafted higher than the fifth round, and only four were taken overall. Even then, we reached that number by the skin of our teeth, Everett Ross, cut by the Vikings before the season started, being that year's Mr Irrelevant.
