NFL

How do you propose he fix this “fast”? I don't see that as realistic given the myriad or problems discussed below *

 8 days ago

[In reply to "Day is smart enough to fix this fast. But it will mean very tough, cold decisions. *" by Trucker22, posted at 04:52:49 09/14/21]. "Fast": (1) Don't give up 35 again (2) Disguise coverage (3) Use halftime for something other than to taking a dump * - Ivo Shandor [07:07:41 09/14/21]

The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Urban Meyer’s wife’s vaccine comments are raising eyebrows

However bright Urban Meyer expected the spotlight to be on him when he took the job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, it probably feels even brighter at the moment. That’s especially true because his high-profile status and controversial stature don’t just invite interest in what he says and does but also onto his family.
NFL
One poster has been saying the same thing for a long time: "Just beat scum >

The rest is gravy." For years the response was supportive of that idea, but lately some responses have been sarcastic and snarky. like today's response that implied that it was an outdated notion in an era when a national championship is the first goal. Setting aside the idea that if we lost to scum, we would have a poor resume for the playoffs, I still believe that humiliating, destroying, and crushing scum is priority number 1. Since my freshman year 56 years ago, the result of the tsun game has set the tone for the next year. I want to crush them! We must never lose our contempt and animus for the deluded fools who believe scum is a football power as if it were still pre-WW1. Their heroes must be ridiculed, their past victories derided, their expectations squashed! Then we can go on to the Clemson and Bamas of the real world of college football as it stands today. We must continuially feed our hate of scum.
NFL
Day has no track record as HC. Could this be his Larry Coker moment? We'll see

[In reply to "Fact of the matter is Ryan Day - and no one else - has screwed this up. " by Brutus, posted at 04:04:34 09/17/21]. Coker, Solich and Helfich (coach that replaced Kelly at OR) all replace highly successful HC and had immediate success then dropped off dramatically. Two of them played in NC games their first yr.
FOOTBALL
Everyone needs to learn their craft. And then again when they move up.

[In reply to "Fact of the matter is Ryan Day - and no one else - has screwed this up. " by Brutus, posted at 04:04:34 09/17/21]. : < i>...the excuses made all offseason for Coombs and the defense last year - weird year, covid, guys in and out, hey they dominated Clemson etc etc are all out the window and everyone (apparently including Day) admits the defense is actually broken and Coombs needs to go.
COLLEGE SPORTS
I am on board. My fantasy football team is "Just Beat TTUN" It's a family league and my 8 year old granddaughter (m)

[In reply to "One poster has been saying the same thing for a long time: "Just beat scum >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 11:30:12 09/16/21].
NFL
The perception is (mostly young bucks) that UM will never beat tOSU because they havent seen it happen

[In reply to "One poster has been saying the same thing for a long time: "Just beat scum >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 11:30:12 09/16/21].
COLLEGE SPORTS
Are we overthinking this? Did we, myself included, assume way too much?

[In reply to "OSU has scored a total of 30 points in the First Half in 3 games this year. Can we move Day upstairs? (M)" by Barrett777, posted at 11:24:46 09/19/21]. People kept saying none of our QBs had ever thrown a college pass. I dismissed that because of WR group and my trust in Day as a QB developer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
Football
Sports
Maryland's '18 D? A very BIG improvement over the Terps '17 D (m)....

[In reply to "When he was the interim at Md we laced him for 52 pts….call me not impressed… *" by HithemhardNchowtheyfall, posted at 15:19:30 09/16/21]. That 2018 Terrapin defense had 5 starters back for their 2017 D that allowed 37 ppg under Buh and Brumbaugh. Jordan McNair died in May, and Durkin made it through about half of August's training camp before getting suspended. With that scenario, along with having quite the inferior roster talent compared to the other Big Ten East teams (and the BiG West teams for that matter) ....isn't quite the situation you would want to find yourself in as an assistant coach in College Park in August 2018.
MARYLAND STATE
It should gave been 80/20 runs. 90/10 early. (M)

[In reply to "First 10 plays...7 were runs. 41 rushes and 25 passes yesterday..." by Brutus, posted at 11:38:21 09/19/21]. After being pushed around by Oregon, the first thing to fix is whether this team can be a dominant physical team. OSU had 13 points at Half. If they did...
FOOTBALL
I know its hard to do, but put Bama, Minny, Oregon out of your mind…

[In reply to "Decent comments but it was 0-2 Tulsa at Home. Gave up 500+ yards. Overall a meh grade at best on O and D (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 05:27:43 09/19/21]. We have looked lost on D for a while. And we all demanded a new approach. We got that yesterday. I mean an entire new D, with a new DC. And it produced better plays and unleashed play makers we’ve not seen.
OREGON STATE
Disagree. The only really good player on offence was Vince Workman—and he rendered himself ineligible in week 3 (m)...

[In reply to "Greg Frey was a decently recruited QB back then. That was not a 4-6-1 team. *" by OscarSierraUniform, posted at 10:39:01 09/17/21]. ...Who else was the talent on that team? Carlos Snow was a respectable RB, with 775 total yards and only two 100-yard games, both of them losses (Purdue and M*ch*g*n). Frey threw for eight touchdowns for the whole season; his TD/INT ratio was worse than 2:3. Our three top WRs had less than 1,000 yards between them. On the defensive side, David Brown might have been the best of the bunch; we were so weak at the back that Bo Pelini saw the field at DB. The following spring, no OSU player was drafted higher than the fifth round, and only four were taken overall. Even then, we reached that number by the skin of our teeth, Everett Ross, cut by the Vikings before the season started, being that year's Mr Irrelevant.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

If you don’t see how great Giants QB Daniel Jones is you’re blind

It’s Year 3 of the Daniel Jones experience for the New York Giants, who invested a high draft capital on the quarterback to get him in 2019. Selected sixth overall in that year’s NFL Draft, Jones has yet to convince Giants nation that he’s the long-term answer under center for the franchise. But for his teammates, particularly wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Jones has shown enough to warrant recognition that New York made the right decision to take Jones. People who don’t view Jones the same got a problem with their retinas, if you ask Shepard, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.
NFL

