How do you propose he fix this “fast”? I don't see that as realistic given the myriad or problems discussed below *

[In reply to "One poster has been saying the same thing for a long time: "Just beat scum >" by oldmanbuck, posted at 11:30:12 09/16/21]. Kn==: the rest is gravy." For years the response was supportive of that idea, but lately some responses have been sarcastic and snarky. like today's response that implied that it was an outdated notion in an era when a national championship is the first goal. Setting aside the idea that if we lost to scum, we would have a poor resume for the playoffs, I still believe that humiliating, destroying, and crushing scum is priority number 1. Since my freshman year 56 years ago, the result of the tsun game has set the tone for the next year. I want to crush them! We must never lose our contempt and animus for the deluded fools who believe scum is a football power as if it were still pre-WW1. Their heroes must be ridiculed, their past victories derided, their expectations squashed! Then we can go on to the Clemson and Bamas of the real world of college football as it stands today. We must continuially feed our hate of scum.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO