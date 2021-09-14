CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Triad Pro Innovator's New Las Vegas Production Facility Being Outfitted to Introduce an Improved 2022 Model Spree

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it has sold its remaining 2021 Model SPREE golf cart inventory and is preparing to introduce an improved 2022 model. With the sale of final 2021 SPREE inventory, Triad Pro has set its eyes on an improved 2022 SPREE which will feature an all-new sleeker design and enhanced battery storage capability. SPREE will be assembled at the newly outfitted state of the Las Vegas facility.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

DPS Group Tapped by Oncorus to Design GMP Clinical Manufacturing Facility

Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on viral immunotherapies building out state-of-the-art, 88,000 square foot facility in Massachusetts. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced it has been selected by Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, to design a 88,000 square foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) viral immunotherapy clinical manufacturing facility on the Innovation Park campus located at 4 Corporate Drive in Andover, Mass.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Organic Products#Cbd Life Sciences#Lbc Bioscience Inc#Cbd Life Sciences Inc#Ocd#Ptsd#Als#Lbc Bioscience S#Skincare#Cbd Oils#Cbd Pet Treats#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#Main Website
dallassun.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with SVG to Significantly Expand Nationwide Contractor Network

SVG University Partnership to Educate Contractors on Benefits of Adding Solar via USA Solar Networks to Service Offering. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ('SVG') and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
dallassun.com

IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced it has been awarded a European Patent for 'Multiparameter Perfusion Imaging with Leakage Correction'.
ENGINEERING
dallassun.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, today announces Health Canada approval of ZENGuard™ disposable face mask with biocidal coating and is rated at an ASTM Level 3. The review process included extensive examination of data related to shedding, inhalation safety, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial filtration efficiency and viral filtration efficiency. As a result of the review, Health Canada has validated that ZENGuard™-enhanced surgical masks are safe for use by Canadians.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Marketing1on1 Launches Its Digital Marketing Advertising Plan for Small Businesses

Marketing1on1 is proud to announce the launch of its. digital marketing advertising for small businesses. Their internet marketing. service has benefited many companies by helping them determine their way to. online success. This service of marketing1on1 has become very popular in the. community of digital and online marketing. With over...
SMALL BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System

New product offering with subscription providing recurring revenue. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the launch of EVISION, its internally developed and proprietary remote monitoring system. This new system is cloud-based and is able to track battery operational usage in Electrovaya-powered applications such as lift trucks or electric buses in real time. The system will monitor battery health, utilization and charging to provide customers with optimized fleet and charging management. Furthermore, the system improves the capability and efficiency of troubleshooting and maintenance.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rentonreporter.com

Best CBD Oil Brands 2021 Highest Quality CBD Oil Products List

CBD stands as an abbreviation for Cannabidiol, a chemical compound of Cannabis found in the Sativa plant. It’s the least known element of Cannabis because of another main active ingredient of the plant, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC stones our brain or induces the “high” feeling. At the same time, there is no such claim for CBD oil.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kirklandreporter.com

Best CBD Oil to Buy – Review the Top CBD Oil Products in 2021

Cannabidiol oil has been found effective in treating a wide range of health issues. With the legalization of CBD products in most parts of the world, users have a wide array of products to choose from. Every manufacturer claims they are providing the best CBD oil & it is superior...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Las Vegas Herald

Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size to Reach USD 15.15 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 22.6% | Reports and Data

Rising awareness about the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol and growing medical uses of CBD are the major market growth drivers. The global cannabidiol (CBD) market size is expected to reach USD 15.15 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The most important factors driving market revenue growth are rising awareness about the medicinal uses of CBD and increasing government approvals for cannabidiol use in numerous consumer products. Increasing research & development activities related CBD, increasing incorporation of CBD in a wide range of food and beverage products, rising health consciousness among consumers, and growing demand for cannabis in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics & personal care industries are other major factors expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy