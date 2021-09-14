CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Y: The Last Man - The Day Before - Review: "Beth I'm Alive Come Home"

By Giulia Del Buono
spoilertv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a long journey, but the TV adaptation of "Y The Last Man" is finally here and I have to say that the first episode really impressed me. I have to be honest, I wasn't familiar with the source material (the comics), so for me, it was like stepping into uncharted territory. I did some research and the premise of the story is actually fascinating: all of the sudden, every human being with a Y chromosome dies. Pretty bleak, right? But also, super interesting.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Y: The Last Man’: A World Where Women Rule

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man begins with glimpses of a world transformed by a catastrophe. As we race around the globe, we see images of dead bodies everywhere and of impromptu memorials to the fallen. As an onscreen graphic tells us it’s “Three Weeks After” whatever happened, we see a figure in a poncho and gas mask leaving graffitied messages on walls, chasing a monkey through urban streets filled with more corpses, some of them still in the seats of the cars where they died. Our hero — who removes his mask long enough to reveal himself as...
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

Y: The Last Man Takes Its Time to Find Its Own Personality

“Y: The Last Man” has been in some stage of production for years, set as a feature film more than once and then stuck in development hell as a TV series. After the massive success of projects based on highbrow graphic novels like “Watchmen” and “The Walking Dead,” it made sense that Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s masterpiece would be high atop any producer’s list of dream projects. At one point, Shia LaBeouf was to play the lead role in a film by director D.J. Caruso. That was over a decade ago. The world of television (and just the world, really) has changed a lot since then and “Y: The Last Man” feels different than it would have in 2008. The source is still a robust piece of storytelling—it’s one of the best graphic novels of all time—but much of the adaptation will feel familiar, sometimes in a positive sense but sometimes as if this is an echo of better material. It’s impossible not to think of another post-apocalyptic basic cable comic success when watching the show (or even HBO’s critical darling “The Leftovers”) but being reminded of beloved fiction isn’t always a bad thing. I walked into these six episodes hoping that the creators found away to adapt this as richly as “Watchmen” but entertained enough that they found something close enough to the first couple seasons of “The Walking Dead” to keep me watching.
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

‘Y: The Last Man’ Is a New Blockbuster TV Series Challenging Gender Identity

There’s a moment in the fifth episode of FX on Hulu’s new graphic novel adaptation Y: The Last Man that quietly and quickly remarks on the limits and accomplishments of the screen remix. A global event has exterminated every mammal with a Y chromosome, ripping through the giant halls and dark corridors of the White House, where two women—one recognized as the new President of the United States, Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), and the other, Regina Oliver (Jennifer Wigmore), who has a constitutional claim to the presidency —are meeting for the first time. Oliver recently woke up from a life-threatening crash while visiting Tel Aviv and is being pushed in a squeaky wheelchair underneath harsh fluorescent lights. The music fades, giving an almost clerical air to this tense performance of polite-white-woman politicking.
TV SERIES
KGET 17

‘Y: The Last Man’ looks at world thrown into chaos

The use of comic books as the basis for television projects continues with the new FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man.” The award-winning comic book – that launched in 2002 and ran for 60 issues – is based on the idea that anyone with a Y chromosome has mysteriously died. The only males left on the planet are one man and one monkey.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Diane Lane
TVLine

Y: The Last Man Review: A Good Man Is Hard to Find in FX on Hulu's Timely, Thought-Provoking Virus Thriller

Do we really want to watch a thriller about a devastating virus that kills off half the planet and condemns the survivors to life in a chaotic hellscape? Surprisingly, after watching the first four episodes of FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man, my answer is: Yes, actually, we do. Y: The Last Man — debuting next Monday, Sept. 13 on the streamer — does have eerie parallels to today’s headlines that cut a little close to the bone. But it’s also a smart twist on the post-apocalyptic genre, spiked with intense action, intriguing philosophical quandaries and slivers of dark humor....
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Y: The Last Man Review: Shining a Light on Underexplored Corners of the Gendered Apocalypse

After more than a decade of attempts to bring Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's Y: The Last Man comic book series to life, a TV series inspired by the 60-issue storyline finally lands on FX next week. A lot has changed since the comic concluded in 2008, not only from a media perspective but also from a cultural standpoint, in regards to both the storytelling witnessed in comic book adaptations and the gender dynamics throughout the world. The wait for this adaptation has largely paid off, with the FX series managing to faithfully bring expected moments to life, while also incorporating more perspectives on the catastrophe that expands upon the gendered apocalypse.
TV SERIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘Y: The Last Man’ is an interesting, overly dire specimen

“Y: The Last Man” is an interesting specimen. The apocalyptic FX on Hulu series, which streams its first three episodes on Monday, Sept. 13 and will drop a new one every Monday after through Nov. 1, is based on the acclaimed DC/Vertigo comic books that debuted in 2002. Clearly informed by the 9/11 attacks, the comic posited a world in which every mammal with a Y chromosome, except two, suddenly died. That instantly resulted in falling airplanes and traffic pileups everywhere, followed by broken supply chains and societies where women scrambled to survive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Decider

FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ Misunderstands Its Leading Man

I’ve been waiting for a stellar Y: The Last Man adaptation for over 15 years. That’s how long I’ve been a fan of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s idiosyncratic post-apocalyptic tale. I was in love with Vaughn’s irreverently dark wit and masterful plot construction and Guerra’s beautifully human art. I was fascinated by the series’s sprawling look at women driven to adapt in a landscape suddenly devoid of men. Most of all, I adored the bond forged between the intrepid Agent 355 and her charge, the titular “last man,” Yorick Brown.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Y Chromosome#The Last Man#Emt
TV Fanatic

Y: The Last Man Series Premiere Review: Brave New World

It's slightly surreal to watch a show about a global catastrophe during, well, a global catastrophe. But Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 1 begins with such promise that it's impossible not to be hooked. It's the show you didn't know you needed - a post-apocalyptic drama populated almost...
TV SERIES
primetimer.com

Y: The Last Man is a bland and unremarkable adaptation

Y: The Last Man improves so much over the course of its first six episodes that its potential feels limitless: "If audiences can weather its apocalypse, the show might well become something special by the time rebuilding commences," says Judy Berman. She adds that it takes five to six episodes for Y to begin "to counterbalance all the necessary, if needlessly plodding, exposition and world-building with more stimulating explorations of character and themes both gender-related and not. As President, how do you allocate extremely limited resources in an ongoing emergency? Is it more important to bury the dead or to feed the living or to preserve the most crucial artifacts of human civilization or to investigate what actually happened to kill off all the XY creatures? What would it be like to start your day as a person of maximum privilege—a straight, white, American man with a congresswoman for a mother—and end it as the world’s smallest, most vulnerable minority? What would an XX-only Earth look like? Would a planet governed and populated solely by fish be any better off, in the immediate aftermath of a plague or in the long run, than one where bicycles hold almost all of the power?"
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Y: The Last Man Cast: Where You've Seen The Hulu Actors Before

In an instant, every man on the planet is gone. Without warning or explanation, every human male drops dead... all save for one: Yorick Brown. Based on the comic book series of the same name, this long-in-the-works comic book adaptation is finally here, and it's coming out at a curious time. Whether or not the pandemic will help or hurt its watchability remains to be seen, but FX has some lofty hopes for this brand new show.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Y: The Last Man' Star Ben Schnetzer on Yorick's Journey and Finding Beth (Exclusive)

In Y: The Last Man, the captivating TV adaptation of the popular Vertigo graphic novel series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Ben Schnetzer plays Yorick, the titular last man who survives a mysterious event that wipes out every living creature with a Y chromosome. While speaking with ET, the actor opens up about what’s next for the amateur magician and his pet monkey, Ampersand, and why he doesn’t want to be society’s savior.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
IGN

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 4 Review: "Karen and Benji"

Spoilers for Y: The Last Man's "Karen and Benji," which aired Monday, Sept. 20 on FX on Hulu, follow. Y: The Last Man's fourth episode steps away from President Jennifer Brown's D.C.-based turmoil to follow her children, Yorick and Hero, as they separately navigate the harsh and cutthroat world outside. "Karen and Benji" is a better and more focused entry than the show's previous ones, though the poor, childish choices made by both Yorick and Hero (particularly Yorick) continue to make the series a frustrating trek.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead - Rendition - Review

The Walking Dead “Rendition” was written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews and was directed by Frederick E.O. Toye. It’s a Daryl (Norman Reedus) only episode and reunites him with Leah (Lynn Collins), who is one of the Reapers. It’s an intense episode, introducing Pope (Ritchie Coster), who is clearly the (or one of the) big bad of the season. However, I’m really beginning to feel like the show just has nothing really new to show us. This just feels like what is supposed to be a more severe version of the Saviors – the names almost rhyme! And the Commonwealth just feels like the Governor or even Alexandria (and certainly like World Beyond) again. But let’s take a look at this week’s episode. And just a quick note – I get AMC on cable. I won’t be paying for AMC+ because I can’t, so these reviews may be coming a bit late for some, for which I apologize…
TV SERIES
wmleader.com

Y: The Last Man’s showrunner on adapting the comic: ‘It’s not a blueprint for television’

A decade ago, when Eliza Clark read Y: The Last Man for the first time, she kept thinking about how she would adapt it for television. “It combined so many things that I loved,” she tells The The Madison Leader Gazette. The story takes place after a mysterious event that kills off everyone with a Y chromosome, with the exception of a man named Yorrick (and his monkey). She describes it as “such an interesting look at identity.” At the time, she was working as a writer’s assistant, so it was mostly a dream. But 10 years later — after a few stops working on shows like The Killing and Rubicon — Clark got the chance to lead FX’s live-action version of Y: The Last Man. It was an opportunity not only to adapt a series she loved, but to update it for modern audiences.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Explains the Show’s Reshoots

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Explains the Show’s Reshoots. Reshoots are usually a normal part of film and TV production. But sometimes fans can read about them in the press and immediately assume the worst about a project. Such was the case with FX on Hulu’s upcoming Y: The Last Man adaptation, which finally brings Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s acclaimed comic book series to life after almost two decades in development hell. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark addressed some of the obstacles she had to clear during filming. She also dismissed any concerns about the impact the series’ reshoots had on the finished product.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

Interview: Composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir Talks Scoring Y: THE LAST MAN Series

In the anticipation of FX’s new series Y: THE LAST MAN, coming to Hulu on Sept 13, I recently had the opportunity to interview Icelandic composer Herdís Stefánsdóttir who took an unconventional approach to create an experimental, apocalyptic, adventurous, and hopeful score for this new show that's based on Brian K. Vaughan's critically acclaimed graphic novel.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy