Hot & Humid Tuesday: Tracking Evening Rain Chances

Isolated rainfall will continue to taper off over the coming hours as clearer and drier conditions settle back in over the Tri-State after some of us received nearly 2" of rainfall over the last 24 hours. Evansville's official high temperature of 63° was recorded just after midnight - afternoon temperatures on the other hand, never climbed above 58°! Even as the rain gradually pushes eastward, our breezy northerly winds will stick around. That northwesterly wind flow will pair with our clearer conditions overnight and help drive temperatures to their lowest point in months! Current model data suggests that the mercury will dive to 47° in the River City during the predawn hours Thursday; if that forecast holds, it will mark our coldest start to a day since May 30th when we fell to 43°.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO