Environment

Hot & Humid Tuesday: Tracking Evening Rain Chances

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY: After starting out with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the heat is going to be on this afternoon! It's going to feel very similar to yesterday. Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points have been on the rise, which is going to make it feel even hotter. Expect heat indices to be around the mid 90s this afternoon. There is no doubt the heat and humidity could help produce some isolated showers, but the greater chances look to fall tonight.

