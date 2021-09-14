CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope, in Slovakia, says don’t exploit religion for politics

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESOV, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in eastern Slovakia,...

