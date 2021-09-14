CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Esports Entertainment

Tampa Bay News Wire
 8 days ago

The National Football League (NFL) in Florida made a concession allowing the partnership of Esports Entertainment and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This means that Esports Entertainment Group will be the accredited platform provider of the group. With this partnership, the Esports Entertainment Group has experienced a massive expansion to the esports gaming industry. In fact, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and took home the Super Bowl championship last February.

