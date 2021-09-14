District 97 announce US tour for autumn 2021

MYTHM just announced the Technique North American Tour, kicking off this October with stops in Florida, Colorado, California, and more. There’s no doubt about it, MYTHM is one of the biggest artists of the underground right now. In a short amount of time, he’s quickly made a name for himself while solidifying a signature sound that’s gained him recognition across the scene. He’s been hard at work in the studio, releasing countless projects over the course of the year – and on top of that, he recently got his visas accepted so his appearance in the US was only a matter of time. Now, that time has finally come and MYTHM is hitting the road on his debut, North American tour – Technique.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO