District 97 announce US tour for autumn 2021
District 97 have announced plans for their ‘Touroween’, which kicks off with a free show in Illinois on September 17. Says drummer Jonathan Schang, “A full two years since our last tour, we find ourselves living in a very different reality. But we believe that if we all get vaccinated and take other reasonable precautions, we can safely enjoy coming together again for that magical exchange of live performance between musicians and music lovers. In that spirit, we're thrilled to embark on Touroween.www.loudersound.com
