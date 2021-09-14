CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global light vehicle sales plummet to a 14-month low as chip shortage bites

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary data collated by GlobalData suggest that the global market in August suffered its worst month for sales since June 2020 when markets were first emerging from the COVID-19 induced sales disruption. Thus far, with data for all major markets bar China accounted for, the SAAR for August 2021 looks...

just-auto.com

UK used car prices surge on shortages of new cars

The UK is seeing a strong surge in used car prices as the chips shortage causes short supply and long waiting lists for new cars. UK average used car prices rose by 16.6% during the first eight months of 2021, according to market analyst Indicata UK. Higher demand is also...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Toyota CEO Says Full Shift To EVs Could Cost Japan Millions Of Jobs

Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda has warned that millions of automotive jobs could be at risk if the Japanese government pursues an ambitious push for carbon neutrality. While speaking in his role as chairman of Japan’s automaker association, Toyoda explained that a radical shift to electric vehicles could cripple the company’s manufacturing industry. This comes as Japan pushes to become carbon neutral by 2050.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

KAR Auction Withdraws FY21 Guidance As Chip Shortage Bites

Wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) has withdrawn its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal 2021, citing continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the lack of visibility into used vehicle volumes in its marketplaces. The company expects Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million -...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Crypto Prices Plummet Amid Global Market Fears

Leading cryptocurrencies have fallen by double-digits amid a bearish week for the S&P 500 and China’s property giant Evergrande’s debt crisis. Crypto’s flagship asset, Bitcoin, has largely staved off a decline during the last week, falling only 2.6% in the past seven days. In the last 24 hours, however, it...
STOCKS
mining.com

Copper price at 1-month low on global sell-off as Evergrande crisis intensifies

Copper prices fell to one-month lows on Monday as traders tracked the risk of contagion from the debt crisis at developer Evergrande, which is fueling new fears about China’s growth path. Copper for delivery in December fell 3% from Friday’s settlement price, touching $4.116 per pound ($9,166 per tonne) midday...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

Global chip shortage could flip to oversupply by 2023, according to IDC

IDC expects that the semiconductor industry will normalize and balance by the middle of 2022. The same report states that there is a "potential for overcapacity in 2023" for semiconductors. This overcapacity would be caused by semiconductor manufacturing efforts coming online by the end of 2022. Semiconductor availability could see...
TECHNOLOGY
marketplace.org

What’s behind the chip shortage?

General Motors announced this week that it’s shutting down production of its main electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt, through mid-October because of a shortage of batteries driven by the global shortage of semiconductor chips. Marketplace has covered the chip shortage again and again and again. But why exactly is there...
TECHNOLOGY
yicaiglobal.com

Secondhand Luxury Car Sales, Prices Soar in China Amid Global Chip Shortage

(Yicai Global) Sept. 17 -- Used car salesmen are making a killing in China as sales surge and prices of certain secondhand luxury vehicles jump to more than that of new autos amid a worldwide chip dearth that is seriously hampering automakers’ production. Repurchasing premium-brand used cars at their retail...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Houston's new vehicle sales slide amid microchip shortage

New vehicle sales in the Houston area hit a wall last month as the global microchip shortage continues to crimp manufacturing and limit supplies. New vehicle sales in the Houston region fell 8 percent to 16,633 units last month from 17,974 units in August 2020, when the pre-vaccination economy depressed auto sales, according to the latest TexAuto Facts Report published by Houston-based data company InfoNation. Month-over-month, retail sales in the region fell 12 percent from 18,857 units in July.
HOUSTON, TX
just-auto.com

Cross-sector study shows auto industry as a Covid recovery leader

Analysis across industries undertaken by a research firm suggests the auto industry is emerging as a relatively strong performer in the recovery from the pandemic. GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has undertaken an analysis of activity levels across 18 industries, comparing pre-pandemic activity levels with those up to the second quarter of this year. Activity levels are expressed in the form of an index derived from company level data on hiring, deals, stock prices and sentiment analysis of news reports and financial filings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ihsmarkit.com

Major revision for global light vehicle forecast, production impacted well into 2022

The IHS Markit light vehicle production forecast has been cut by 6.2% or 5.02M units in 2021, and by 9.3% or 8.45M units in 2022, to stand at 75.8M units and 82.6M units, respectively. For 2023 we have reduced the forecast by 1.05M units or 1.1% to 92.0M units; this is a front-loaded adjustment and from the second quarter we expect output levels will be able to accelerate as supply chains return to normal. If this is the case then strong pent-up demand and the pressure to rebuild stock levels is expected to support elevated levels of production in 2024 and 2025, with 2024 now forecast to hit 97.3M units, up 3.2% compared to the previous forecast and 2025 forecast at 98.9M units an increase of 2.4%.
ECONOMY
myvehicle.ie

Irish plant to help with the global semiconductor auto chip shortage

In response to the global semiconductor chip shortage, Intel in County Kildare is converting part of its operations to manufacture semiconductor chips for the automotive industry. Intel, Leixlip normally produces its signature Intel computer processor chips, so this move is welcome because of the world shortage of chips normally used...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Surge in electric vehicle sales power lithium prices as shortages loom

By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lithium prices have jumped to their highest in more than three years thanks to an upsurge in electric vehicle sales, depleting stocks of the battery material in top consumer China. Targets to cut carbon emissions from China to the United States cannot be met without the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

