Making sense of Boston College's QB depth chart after Phil Jurkovec's grim prognosis

By Tyler Calvaruso
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College fans were left hoping for the best, but fearing the worst when Phil Jurkovec left the Eagles' Week 2 affair with UMass after falling on his right hand. The nightmare became a reality on Monday, as Jurkovec underwent surgery that could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the 2021 college football season. With Jurkovec going under the knife and his throwing hand left in a cast, the entire outlook of Boston College's season changed drastically — and so did the structure of its quarterback depth chart.

247Sports

Five takeaways from Boston College's win over UMass

Boston College entered its Week 2 rivalry matchup with UMass as heavy favorites. The Eagles were expected by many to walk all over the Minutemen and dominate in every facet of the game along the way. Instead, Phil Jurkovec left the game early in the first quarter with a right...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Jeff Hafley said after Boston College's win over UMass

Boston College improved to 2-0 with a 45-28 win over rival UMass on Saturday. Here is everything Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley had to say after his team's second win of the 2021 college football season. The latest on Phil Jurkovec's injury. "I don't really know. All I know is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec undergoes hand surgery, could miss rest of season

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec could potentially miss the rest of the season with a hand injury, the school announced Monday. Jurkovec was injured on the opening drive against UMass on Saturday and did not return to the game. He underwent surgery on Monday. Boston College did not provide a timetable for his return, except to say the injury could be season-ending.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mike Tyson
Person
Jeff Hafley
BCBulletin

QB Phil Jurkovec Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

**Update: Per Boston College SID Jason Baum, he has a wrist injury and his return in questionable**. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is out of the Eagles game against UMass with an apparent injury. Eagles SID Jason Baum reported that the quarterback was heading back to the locker room with medical staff. Dennis Grosel replaced Jurkovec on the second drive of the game, leading the Eagles in for a two yard touchdown.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Phil Jurkovec Reveals Photo Post Injury

It doesn't look good for Phil Jurkovec. The Boston College quarterback revealed a picture on his Instagram revealing what looks like his wrist in a cast or bandage. The photo was tagged from Newton-Wellesley Hospital. Jurkovec left Saturday's game against UMass after the first drive. He reportedly had a wrist...
BOSTON, MA
Syracuse.com

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is likely out for the season due to hand injury

Syracuse, N.Y. — Boston College starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec will likely miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hand injury, the school announced Monday. Jurkovec injured his right hand in Boston College’s 45-28 win at UMass on Saturday and underwent surgery at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Monday, according to a statement by the university.
SYRACUSE, NY
KEYT

BC QB Phil Jurkovec has hand surgery, season in doubt

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec underwent surgery for a hand injury that knocked him out of this weekend’s game against UMass. The school said he “could potentially miss the remainder of the year.” BC also said kicker Aaron Boumerhi is out for the season with a hip injury. Jurkovec completed three of four passes for 22 yards against UMass before he headed to the locker room late in the first quarter. Dennis Grosel replaced him and passed for 199 yards and a touchdown to help Boston College beat the Minutemen 45-28.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bcinterruption.com

UPDATE: Phil Jurkovec “questionable” to return with a wrist injury

Jason Baum tweeted out an additional update on the status of Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec:. This is somewhat heartening news as ‘questionable’ is certainly better than ‘out’ - and this lends credence to the hope that his removal from the game is precautionary. Jurkovec played in the first drive...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

Phil Jurkovec "Doubtful" To Return in 2021

The season appears to be over for Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. As reported by Pete Thamel, the junior transfer from Notre Dame is doubtful to return in 2021. BC later tweeted confirming this report, stating that it was a hand injury. Jurkovec who put up an Instagram post earlier...
BOSTON, MA
