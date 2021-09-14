Making sense of Boston College's QB depth chart after Phil Jurkovec's grim prognosis
Boston College fans were left hoping for the best, but fearing the worst when Phil Jurkovec left the Eagles' Week 2 affair with UMass after falling on his right hand. The nightmare became a reality on Monday, as Jurkovec underwent surgery that could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the 2021 college football season. With Jurkovec going under the knife and his throwing hand left in a cast, the entire outlook of Boston College's season changed drastically — and so did the structure of its quarterback depth chart.247sports.com
