Hornet gymnasts look to reload roster

PLATTSBURGH | While plenty of talent graduated from the Plattsburgh High varsity gymnastics roster, the 2021 team will bring plenty of experience to the mats. "Plattsburgh High School lost four of their strongest athletes to graduation last season," said coach Janice Trudeau. "This season will be a building year, but I do feel we have strong potential with returning players who added to our success last season. We have state qualifiers Rhyann King, Grace Willmott, and Maleah Lunan. They will be joined by returning players Kennedy Baker, Ninah Keliihananui, and Emma Watts who have a quality experience and a lot to offer. In addition, we have newcomers Jaelynn Lacey and Caleigh Latour who I have high expectations for and believe will be a great addition to our team. We will be led by captains Baker and King."