CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Over 21 tonnes of rubber waste from Bulgaria to Czech Republic, stopped at Giurgiu Border Checkpoint

northwestgeorgianews.com
 8 days ago

Sep. 14—The quantity — Bulgaria to a Czech company was stopped at the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint. "Border police with the Giurgiu Border Checkpoint carried out a specific check on a truck driven by a Bulgarian citizen, aged 46. He was carrying, according to the documents accompanying the goods, rubber waste. As there are suspicions regarding the legality of the above-mentioned transport, the border police with Giurgiu Border Checkpoint have requested authorized support from the representatives of the National Environmental Guard," reads a press release issued on Tuesday by Giurgiu Border Police.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How the Czech Republic and Poland are putting the EU’s climate strategy at risk

Data from the European Environment Agency makes damning reading for the Czech Republic. The country is the EU’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita. And while the top two greenhouse gas guzzlers, Luxembourg and Ireland, are reducing their carbon footprints, Czech emissions are actually increasing. The poor performance of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
International Business Times

Enough Proof To Charge Third Russian Over 2018 Attack: UK

British police on Tuesday said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018. Counter-terrorism detectives said prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against a man identified as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Czech Republic's daily COVID cases highest since May

PRAGUE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic on Wednesday recorded 588 new cases of coronavirus, the highest daily tally since May 25, as government officials predict a continued rise in infections. The country, which was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic in earlier waves, has seen low...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Czech Republic#Tonnes#Bulgarian#Giurgiu Border Checkpoint#Giurgiu Border Police
US News and World Report

Czech Republic to Sign $396 Million Weapons Deal With Nexter

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will buy 52 new Caesar artillery pieces from French group Nexter Systems for 8.5 billion crowns ($395.6 million) to replace older howitzers dating back to the 1970s, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said on Twitter a contract would be...
POLITICS
AFP

'Joe Ferrari' case lifts lid on Thai police corruption

A flashy cop with a taste for fast cars falls from grace following the leak of spine-chilling footage of a brutal interrogation gone wrong. - Flash cop, fast cars - Revelations about Thitisan's wealthy lifestyle and a string of celebrity relationships made headlines after his arrest.
WORLD
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy