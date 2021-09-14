CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUR asks gov't to give up online school and not to put pressure on pupils, teachers to vaccinate

 8 days ago

Sep. 14—The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) calls on the government to eliminate the provision that makes it possible to switch to online school from a cumulative incidence of COVID cases greater — After the bad experience of the previous school year, we believe that closing schools is an excessive measure considering the danger that is supposed to prevent it. It has a negative impact on the educational process, leading to a decrease in cognitive skills and knowledge level, and prevents the fulfillment of the quality and efficiency requirements that the National Education Law requires imperatively. More than that, socializing and interacting with others are part of the larger educational process, with a negative impact, when missing, on the psychological health of the first beneficiaries of the educational process — the pupils," said Claudiu Tarziu, co-chair of AUR, according to a press release.

