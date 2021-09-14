Devastating injury in northern Minnesota puts football angst in perspective

Welcome to the maiden voyage of Football Across Minnesota (FAM), my weekly examination of the state's football scene, from preps to pros. There is much to discuss with the Gophers and Vikings, in particular, after a pair of performances that exposed real concerns, and we will get to that in a minute. But the goal of FAM is to unearth stories that touch all of Minnesota football, and this week's top story represents that spirit. Thanks for reading. — Chip.