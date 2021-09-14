CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GM invests in radar specialist Oculii

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors’ venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a US startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong told the Reuters news agency. GM can use Oculii’s low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company. Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to “build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.”. Ford says its $50 million investment is designed...
CARSON CITY, NV
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

GM CEO hints at chip supply chain changes

General Motors chief executive Mary Barra has said the automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain to help cope with the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. “We’re going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain,” Barra said in an online...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Radars#Investment#Startup#Oculii Co#Reuters#Wright State University
just-auto.com

Faurecia invests in uMist Technologies

Faurecia has acquired the intellectual property assets of uMist, a Swedish start-up specialised in biomimetic spray technology, to accelerate its technology for commercial vehicle ultra-low emissions. Faurecia has developed an aftertreatment solution known as the Heated Doser, which cuts NOx emissions and enables reduced fuel consumption for commercial vehicles using...
BUSINESS
CBS Detroit

GM To Invest $50M In Detroit Education, Jobs, Neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Corp. plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities, and city neighborhoods. The automaker said Tuesday that it is working with the city on the initiative and that the funding will go through Detroit-based nonprofits. Grants...
DETROIT, MI
techstartups.com

General Motors invests millions in Oculii, a tech startup that makes advanced radar perception software for self-driving cars

4D sensors have traditionally been the domain of high power, expensive military-grade radar or laser systems. Until now. Oculii is an Oregon-based developer of high-resolution imaging radars for autonomous systems. Backed by prominent Silicon Valley angel investors and VCs, Oculii is leveling the playing field by leveraging advanced sensor fusion techniques to manufacture smarter, high-precision sensors and systems.
SOFTWARE
corpmagazine.com

GM to Invest $50 Million in Nonprofit Programs That Increase Economic Opportunity

DETROIT – General Motors today announced it will invest $50 million into Detroit-based nonprofit programs that expand access to education and employment opportunities and strengthen city neighborhoods. The initiative, launched in collaboration with the City of Detroit, is part of GM’s strategy to promote sustainable solutions through projects that help Detroiters learn, work and thrive.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
just-auto.com

GM reveals Ultium EV-drive motors

At the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference, General Motors President Mark Reuss has revealed GM’s group of three all-new motors that will power its Ultium-based EVs. Designed by GM, the 180-kilowatt front-drive motor, 255-kW rear- and front-drive motor and 62-kW all-wheel drive assist motor are part of Ultium Drive. GM says all three motors were calibrated in-house to ensure the highest level of performance in Ultium-based EVs.
CARS
just-auto.com

GM outlines fix for potentially flammable Bolt EVs

General Motors last night outlined fixes for the potentially flammable Chevy Bolt EV and EUV which include both hardware and software updates, some of which are in place with immediate effect. LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production. In addition, LG is adding capacity to...
HAZEL PARK, MI
Axios

Digital Marketing Specialist

We’re not your typical check-the-box company — we are obsessed with our Mission to support everyone in their pursuit of healthy, active lifestyles. Our Culture and our core values are non-negotiable and are the foundation as to how we interact with each other and our customers. Quality, simplicity, accountability, innovation, sustainability and adaptability.
ECONOMY
The Verge

The Chevy Bolt recall is burning up what’s left of GM’s EV good will

General Motors plans to launch 30 new electric vehicles around the world by 2025, and aspires to sell only zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. But over the last few years, the United States’ biggest automaker has once again squandered the advantages it held in the still-burgeoning field of electric vehicles through bad politics, bad investments, and now most notably, a massive recall of the Bolt — currently its only all-electric vehicle — thanks to around a dozen reported fires.
CARS
suasnews.com

L3 Harris Specialist, Pilot

L3Harris is dedicated to recruiting and developing diverse, high-performing talent who are passionate about what they do. Our employees are unified in a shared dedication to our customers’ mission and quest for professional growth. L3Harris provides an inclusive, engaging environment designed to empower employees and promote work-life success. Fundamental to our culture is an unwavering focus on values, dedication to our communities, and commitment to excellence in everything we do.
JOBS
just-auto.com

VW invests in new batteries labs

Volkswagen Group Components has this week opened a new laboratory facility for battery cell research and development in Germany. The lab, at Salzgitter in Germany, is described as the next step towards VW Group developing and producing its own battery cells for e-mobility. From 2025 onwards, the Volkswagen unified cell is scheduled to roll off the production line in Salzgitter.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Allison to buy transmission portfolio of Avtec off-highway business

Allison has signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire the transmission portfolio of India-based Avtec’s off-highway business and its Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining operation. Headquartered in New Delhi and part of the CK Birla Group, Avtec is one of India’s largest independent manufacturers of powertrain and...
AGRICULTURE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Lear signs JV agreement with Hu Lane for connector products

Lear has signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Hu Lane Associate Inc., a listed company on the Taipei stock market and a manufacturer of automotive connector products. Assuming expected regulatory approvals are obtained, the joint venture will be based initially in Yangzhou, China. Lear said it will...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy