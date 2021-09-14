National Constructors' Day - occasion for relevant employers, unions to debate future of Romanian constructions

As a second act, it doesn’t quite match up to the promise of the original. At last year’s United Nations General Assembly, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to reduce his country’s emissions to net zero by 2060 and hit peak pollution by 2030. That was a genuinely striking commitment from a country that had long chafed at pollution controls. At this year’s meeting, he pledged to end the financing of coal-fired power stations overseas. That will have more of an immediate effect — but unlike last year’s announcement, it’s a fait accompli in all but name.

