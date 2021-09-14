CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Constructors' Day - occasion for relevant employers, unions to debate future of Romanian constructions

 Sep. 14

Sep. 14—BUCHAREST — The Employers' Federation of Construction Companies (FPSC), together with the General Federation of Trade Unions and the Social House of Builders organizes, on Tuesday, at the Romanian Academy Library, an event to pay homage to the constructors' profession on the occasion of the National Constructors' Day, a release sent by the employers' organization mentioned.

