A year ago, the Park Rapids volleyball team lost two close matches against Crosby-Ironton. Both of those battles were decided in five sets. In the first meeting between these two Mid-State Conference teams this season, the Panthers made sure this wouldn’t be another marathon by taking control down the stretch in posting a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 victory at Crosby on Thursday, Sept. 9.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO