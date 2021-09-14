Ongoing History Daily: Fun with Tool

You gotta be careful when you’re dealing with Tool. You never know when they’re telling the truth and when they’re playing an elaborate joke on everyone. For example, this whole thing with Ronald P. Vincent and “lachrymology,” the philosophy by which the members of Tool conduct their lives. It’s too much to go into everything here, but the bottom line is that there was never any such person as “Ronald P. Vincent” and he never wrote any book on “lachrymology.” In fact, there’s no such thing as “lachrymology.” It’s all some mysterious ruse.