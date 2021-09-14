M. B. Kahn Construction Welcomes Bret Estridge as Executive Vice President
M. B. Kahn Construction Co., Inc. welcomes Bret Estridge, LEEP AP, as Executive Vice President. Bret has successfully managed over $1 billion in high-profile construction projects during his 17-year career. At M. B. Kahn, Bret will apply his management expertise to oversee internal operations, build client relationships, maximize operating performance, and help achieve organizational financial goals.crbjbizwire.com
