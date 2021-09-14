CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
M. B. Kahn Construction Welcomes Bret Estridge as Executive Vice President

Cover picture for the articleM. B. Kahn Construction Co., Inc. welcomes Bret Estridge, LEEP AP, as Executive Vice President. Bret has successfully managed over $1 billion in high-profile construction projects during his 17-year career. At M. B. Kahn, Bret will apply his management expertise to oversee internal operations, build client relationships, maximize operating performance, and help achieve organizational financial goals.

