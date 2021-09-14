CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SEC Chairman Lays Out Crypto Market Agenda in Senate Testimony

By Rahul Nambiampurath
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler spoke to a Senate Committee about the U.S. markets and listed several areas of focus with respect to the crypto markets. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler, in a testimony before the U.S. Senate, offered some insight into how he envisions crypto regulations will look. Gensler included that most crypto platforms will need to register with the SEC.

Pat Toomey
