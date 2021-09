PHOENIX — Cigna Medical Group has opened the doors of a new health care center at SkySong in Scottsdale, allowing patients to access multiple services in one place. “Cigna Medical Group has been serving individuals and families in Scottsdale and the Greater Phoenix area for 50 years and we are excited to open a new health care center within the SkySong development,” Matthew Bennett, president of Cigna Medical Group, said in a press release on Monday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO