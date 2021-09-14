CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Have a "Natural Vibe" Parenting Style With Stormi

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott graced the cover of CR Men's Book issue 13, and opened up about his career—and his love for his and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi. Speaking to artist Tom Sachs, Scott discussed his work schedule and sometimes struggling to set boundaries, but mentioned that he had one very important reason to get home at a reasonable hour. "Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi," he said.

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvshowsace.com

‘Jealous’ Kendall Jenner Reveals Stormi Is Trying To Steal Her Man Devin

Kendall Jenner jokingly admits she’s a little jealous of her niece Stormi who has a big crush on her man Devin Booker. She’s talking about their adorable relationship!. Kendall Jenner has been dating her boyfriend, Devin Booker for a little bit of time now. However, it sounds like she has some competition! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, has a huge crush on Kendall’s man People reveals. Of course, it sounds pretty adorable.
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Tom Sachs
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump In A Crop Top While In NYC — Photos

Maternity style goals: Kylie Jenner stepped out in a stylish orange overcoat and crop top while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner’s maternity style is already on point. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a stylish leather orange overcoat while in New York amid fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. She paired it with a white crop top that showed off her bare baby bump and dark denim, accessorizing with pointed orange heels and a Louis Vuitton bag.
codelist.biz

Kylie Jenner is said to have revealed the due date on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time. According to attentive fans, the entrepreneur is said to have given a reference to the due date. Kylie Jenner recently announced her second pregnancy. According to attentive fans, she should have revealed the baby’s year of birth. Kylie Jenner (24) and Travis...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Kylie Jenner pregnant, expecting 2nd child with rapper Travis Scott

After weeks of reports and rumors, Kylie Jenner confirmed late Tuesday that she and her partner, Travis Scott, are adding another bundle of joy to their growing family. Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul shared an adorable video announcing her pregnancy -- which starts with her rushing to Scott to reveal the good news via a positive pregnancy test. This will be the second child for Kylie, 24, and Scott, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Why Kylie Jenner did not attend VMAs 2021 with Travis Scott

A pregnant Kylie Jenner was not beside her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet because the beauty mogul decided to skip out on the event altogether, Page Six has exclusively learned. “She was never going,” a source told us. Scott, 30, arrived solo at...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenting Style#Cr Men S Book#Hellogiggles#Sheknows#Metro#Popsugar
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi, But Not Kylie Jenner, During VMAs Acceptance Speech As They Expect Baby #2

Uh, Travis Scott seemed to forget someone during his MTV VMAs. The ‘Franchise’ rapper gave love to his daughter, Stormi, but NOT her pregnant mother, Kylie Jenner!. After a year of social distancing and virtual performances, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards brought some surprises on Sunday (Sept. 12). Justin Bieber flew, Lil Nas X stripped, Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor almost fought, and Travis Scott forgot. Travis, 30, took home the Best Hip-Hop VMA for “Franchise,” his song with Young Thug and M.I.A. After collecting the Moonperson trophy, Travis went down a list of people to thank. “First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi [Webster],” he said before thanking his label and giving love to the fans. One person that Travis seemingly overlooked was Kylie Jenner – aka the woman currently pregnant with their second child. The omission was teased by fans online.
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Kylie Jenner confirms she and Travis Scott are expecting baby no. 2

After weeks of reports and rumors, Kylie Jenner confirmed late Tuesday that she and her partner, Travis Scott, are adding another bundle of joy to their growing family. Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul shared an adorable video announcing her pregnancy -- which starts with her rushing to Scott to reveal the good news. This will be the second child for Kylie, 24, and Scott, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Travis Scott thanks daughter Stormi during Best-Hip Hop speech at MTV VMAs but forgets to name Kylie Jenner … but that doesn’t stop her from posting about it

Travis Scott mentioned his daughter Stormi as he accepted his Best-Hip Hop award at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, but did not say anything about Stormi's mother Kylie Jenner. The rapper, 30, was collecting the honors for his single Franchise (with Young Thug and M.I.A.) at New York City's Barclays...
HIP HOP
toofab.com

Travis Scott Thanks Stormi After MTV VMA Win (But Forgets Kylie)

It seems carrying your second child doesn't even warrant a shout out!. Travis Scott gave a special shout out to his baby on Sunday night ... but not his baby mama. The rapper took to the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City after presenter Wyclef Jean announced "FRANCHISE" as Best Hip Hop at the MTV VMAs. The soon-to-be father-of-two had a list of people to thank, but there was one notable absence: Kylie Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Gigi Hadid's Mom Shared Adorable Pics of Khai on Her First Birthday

Gigi Hadid, AKA "khai's mom" per her Insta bio, rarely shares pics of her little daughter (whom she shares with Zayn Malik), so each new one is a gift. The model's mom, Yolanda, just treated us to a series of completely adorable photos of her granddaughter—taking care not to show her face to protect her privacy.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Getting Backlash Over a Recent Trip to the Zoo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott spent the weekend in Houston with their daughter Stormi, and apparently they took her to the zoo—a pretty casual activity that is somehow causing drama. According to The Houston Chronicle, via Newsweek, Kylie and Travis were given VIP treatment that included cutting lines and shutting down a carousel so they could ride it privately—which upset other guests.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Princess Eugenie Adorably Introduced Baby August to Prince Philip

Royal fans eagerly await the upcoming documentary about the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will air on BBC One in the UK on Sept. 22. In the meantime, we'll all have to make do with snippets published in various outlets. One such...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Probably Won't Have a Fourth Child, Expert Says

Kate Middleton and Prince William are very happy with their family of five, and probably won't have another child, royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly. "I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family," Bullen said. "I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents, and have that sort of family of five. She’s [now] matched it. And I think my view is [that] they’ll probably stop here."
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy