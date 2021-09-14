Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Have a "Natural Vibe" Parenting Style With Stormi
Travis Scott graced the cover of CR Men's Book issue 13, and opened up about his career—and his love for his and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi. Speaking to artist Tom Sachs, Scott discussed his work schedule and sometimes struggling to set boundaries, but mentioned that he had one very important reason to get home at a reasonable hour. "Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi," he said.www.marieclaire.com
