Strength of the Tides: empowering women on the water
Elma Burnham was working as a crew member on a set-netting boat in Bristol Bay in 2017 when she decided to start Strength of the Tides. Burnham felt misogyny was too commonplace in the United States, so she decided to take action within the male-dominated fishing industry and start an organization that aimed to empower and celebrate women and other underrepresented genders in the fishing industry. “It’s a passion project that’s just about building community among the people who live and work on the water,” Burnham says.alaskamagazine.com
