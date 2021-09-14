CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Strength of the Tides: empowering women on the water

By Alexander Deedy
alaskamagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElma Burnham was working as a crew member on a set-netting boat in Bristol Bay in 2017 when she decided to start Strength of the Tides. Burnham felt misogyny was too commonplace in the United States, so she decided to take action within the male-dominated fishing industry and start an organization that aimed to empower and celebrate women and other underrepresented genders in the fishing industry. “It’s a passion project that’s just about building community among the people who live and work on the water,” Burnham says.

alaskamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wschronicle.com

Church conference to encourage, empower women

Greater Tabernacle Worship Center has held a women’s conference for over 20 years. This year the conference will run from Sept. 16-19 at the church, located at 1410 Attucks St. The conference was started over 20 years ago by late senior pastor Apostle Brenda J. McLeod as a tool to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
capecod.com

WE CAN Celebrates 20 Years of Empowering Cape Women

For 20 years WE CAN has been strengthening our community by helping women transform their lives. WE CAN’s history of empowering Cape women from Provincetown to the bridges through mentoring, information, education, networking, and support has made them a trusted resource for all women. They’ve worked side by side with thousands of women to tackle issues such as financial empowerment, legal questions, and guidance in work and business support. As a result these women gained the knowledge and confidence needed to move forward with their lives.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
saportareport.com

Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women

YWCA of Greater Atlanta Continuing to lead Conversations about Race. One might wonder why YWCA of Greater Atlanta wishes to become the leading site for Conversations about Race, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The guiding principles of YWCA beckon us to engage in activities that seek to eliminate racism and empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Just as critical legal theorists assert that we will always live in a society fractured, and in many cases emboldened by racism, we seek to confidently engage in cross-racial dialogues that unapologetically recognize that racism exists.
ATLANTA, GA
TrendHunter.com

Branded Women-Empowering Scholarships

The Write Her Future Scholarship Fund is offered by Lancôme in partnership with the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The partnership includes the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO). Eligible applicants will receive a scholarship fund and mentoring programs geared towards young women throughout their collegiate endeavors.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Strength Of The Tides
yoursun.com

Overcoming challenges a theme at 'Women Empowering Women'

VENICE — It was a day when women from all different professions gathered to uplift each other and share common experiences women professionals face. This was the theme of “Women Empowering Women,” an event hosted by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Friday. Along with many speakers, the Empowering Woman...
ADVOCACY
WTKR

Supporting and empowering young women on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - BOSS GIRL Charities, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and empower young women from the ages 16 and older by providing psycho-education, life skills training, individual and group clinical therapy while endorsing in physical fitness and yoga classes within the community. Ingrid Bornia, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, joins us to talk about their BOSS Inner Child Counseling program and how it helps young women and girls in the community.
CHARITIES
New York Post

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Ultimate Unexplained

Houston, Texas Girl Thinks Mom is an Alien After She Found Her Passport

You know those heavy cries that kids can do where they're inconsolable? Don't matter what you tell this kid mom, you're an alien now. A pretty adorable video is going viral right now here in Texas. Houston's own Shaakira Brandon shared the video of her daughter having a breakdown after finding her passport. She says it's because she recently let her daughter watch Men In Black.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy