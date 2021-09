Joe Salisbury completed the doubles double at the US Open with victory in the mixed partnering American Desirae Krawczyk.Salisbury won his second men’s doubles grand slam title with American Rajeev Ram on Friday in what is very much the big prize in the doubles game.But no slam title is to be sniffed at and Salisbury and Krawczyk can consider themselves the best mixed team in the business after adding New York silverware to their French Open crown.Lift it high 🏆🔝@desiraekrawczyk | @joesalisbury92 pic.twitter.com/9Ye5GBgw88— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021They were both in the Wimbledon final as well, although on...

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO