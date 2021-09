Today is the first official day of fall and we are welcoming it with a frost advisory for Langlade County. Temperatures could fall into the mid to upper 30s there tonight. Elsewhere, lows should remain in the lower to upper 40s, expect near 50 by the lake under partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and a steady wind around 10 mph out of the north.

LANGLADE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO