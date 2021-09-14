CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple’s plan to scan your phone raises the stakes on a key question: Can you trust Big Tech?

By Become an author
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 8 days ago

Apple’s plan to scan customers’ phones and other devices for images depicting child sexual abuse generated a backlash over privacy concerns, which led the company to announce a delay.

Apple, Facebook, Google and other companies have long scanned customers’ images that are stored on the companies’ servers for this material. Scanning data on users’ devices is a significant change.

However well-intentioned, and whether or not Apple is willing and able to follow through on its promises to protect customers’ privacy, the company’s plan highlights the fact that people who buy iPhones are not masters of their own devices. In addition, Apple is using a complicated scanning system that is hard to audit. Thus, customers face a stark reality: If you use an iPhone, you have to trust Apple.

Specifically, customers are forced to trust Apple to only use this system as described, run the system securely over time, and put the interests of their users over the interests of other parties, including the most powerful governments on the planet.

Despite Apple’s so-far-unique plan, the problem of trust isn’t specific to Apple. Other large tech companies also have considerable control over customers’ devices and insight into their data.

What is trust?

Trust is “the willingness of a party to be vulnerable to the actions of another party,” according to social scientists. People base the decision to trust on experience, signs and signals. But past behavior, promises, the way someone acts, evidence and even contracts only give you data points. They cannot guarantee future action.

Therefore, trust is a matter of probabilities. You are, in a sense, rolling the dice whenever you trust someone or an organization.

Trustworthiness is a hidden property. People collect information about someone’s likely future behavior, but cannot know for sure whether the person has the ability to stick to their word, is truly benevolent and has the integrity - principles, processes and consistency - to maintain their behavior over time, under pressure or when the unexpected occurs.

Trust in Apple and Big Tech

Apple has stated that their scanning system will only ever be used for detecting child sexual abuse material and has multiple strong privacy protections. The technical details of the system indicate that Apple has taken steps to protect user privacy unless the targeted material is detected by the system. For example, humans will review someone’s suspect material only when the number of times the system detects the targeted material reaches a certain threshold. However, Apple has given little proof regarding how this system will work in practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnTKV_0bvWNTqL00
Apple’s new system for comparing your photos with a database of known images of child abuse works on your device rather than on a server. courtesy Apple

After analyzing the “NeuralHash” algorithm that Apple is basing its scanning system on, security researchers and civil rights organizations warn that the system is likely vulnerable to hackers, in contrast to Apple’s claims.

Critics also fear that the system will be used to scan for other material, such as indications of political dissent. Apple, along with other Big Tech players, has caved to the demands of authoritarian regimes, notably China, to allow government surveillance of technology users. In practice, the Chinese government has access to all user data. What will be different this time?

It should also be noted that Apple is not operating this system on its own. In the U.S., Apple plans to use data from, and report suspect material to, the nonprofit National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Thus, trusting Apple is not enough. Users must also trust the company’s partners to act benevolently and with integrity.

Big Tech’s less-than-encouraging track record

This case exists within a context of regular Big Tech privacy invasions and moves to further curtail consumer freedoms and control. The companies have positioned themselves as responsible parties, but many privacy experts say there is too little transparency and scant technical or historical evidence for these claims.

Another concern is unintended consequences. Apple might really want to protect children and protect users’ privacy at the same time. Nevertheless, the company has now announced – and staked its trustworthiness to – a technology that is well-suited to spying on large numbers of people. Governments might pass laws to extend scanning to other material deemed illegal.

Would Apple, and potentially other tech firms, choose to not follow these laws and potentially pull out of these markets, or would they comply with potentially draconian local laws? There’s no telling about the future, but Apple and other tech firms have chosen to acquiesce to oppressive regimes before. Tech companies that choose to operate in China are forced to submit to censorship, for example.

Weighing whether to trust Apple or other tech companies

There’s no single answer to the question of whether Apple, Google or their competitors can be trusted. Risks are different depending on who you are and where you are in the world. An activist in India faces different threats and risks than an Italian defense lawyer. Trust is a matter of probabilities, and risks are not only probabilistic but also situational.

It’s a matter of what probability of failure or deception you can live with, what the relevant threats and risks are, and what protections or mitigations exist. Your government’s position, the existence of strong local privacy laws, the strength of rule of law and your own technical ability are relevant factors. Yet, there is one thing you can count on: Tech firms typically have extensive control over your devices and data.

Like all large organizations, tech firms are complex: Employees and management come and go, and regulations, policies and power dynamics change.

A company might be trustworthy today but not tomorrow.

[Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.]

Big Tech has shown behaviors in the past that should make users question their trustworthiness, in particular when it comes to privacy violations. But they have also defended user privacy in other cases, for example in the San Bernadino mass shooting case and subsequent debates about encryption.

Last but not least, Big Tech does not exist in a vacuum and is not all-powerful. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and others have to respond to various external pressures and powers. Perhaps, considering these circumstances, greater transparency, more independent audits by journalists and trusted people in civil society, more user control, more open-source code and genuine discourse with customers might be a good start to balance different objectives.

While only a first step, consumers would at least be able to make more informed choices about what products to use or buy.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
Indy100

Joker virus: Smartphone users urged to delete these 8 apps

Smartphone users are urged to delete eight apps that may be infected by the Joker virus. Google Play has removed the apps from the Play Store, but Android users are urged to also delete the apps from their phones. The Trojan spyware virus can hack information such as your contacts...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Iphone#Big Tech Apple#Neuralhash#Chinese#Big Tech
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
China
Washington Post

How the Apple App Store ruling will change the way you use your phone

Buying more lives in your favorite mobile game or re-upping your subscription to a personal finance tracker app could soon be cheaper. A federal judge in California ruled Friday on a hotly anticipated court case involving Apple, Fortnite-maker Epic Games and allegations that Apple was abusing its market power. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that the court could not conclude that Apple could be considered a monopolist — but she also issued a separate order that will make it easier to pay outside its systems.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
avast.com

Apple pauses plan to scan for CSAM

Plus, a U.S. university cancels classes due to ransomware and Twitter tests the “soft block”. In an update on its Child Safety page, Apple announced last week that they are pausing plans to implement a feature that would scan iPads, iPhones, and iCloud photos for child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). “Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, and others, we have decided to take additional time over the coming months to collect input and make improvements before releasing these critically important child safety features,” the update reads.
INTERNET
Neowin

Waiting for the Apple Event? Here's how you can tune in live

Apple is set to live-stream its latest Apple Event in less than two hours. It's expected that the firm will show off a new range of iPhone and Apple Watch devices as well as the launch of the next iOS and macOS versions. We could also see a refresh to Apple's AirPods.
TECHNOLOGY
Design Taxi

Another ‘Apple Event’ Took Place On Launch Day Protesting Photo-Scanning Tech

Prior to Apple’s California Streaming launch event this week, activists took to Apple Stores across the US to protest the tech giant’s new on-device photo-checking system. Named NeuralHash, the company has said it plans to scan iPhones for child sex abuse material (CSAM) and report users with such content to the authorities.
PROTESTS
hbr.org

Can Big Tech Reform Itself?

A closer look at the problems the industry has created and how we might be able to fix them. Mehran Sahami, a Stanford professor and former Google employee, wants to see a reset from the technology industry. For the past few decades, the world’s technologists (many of whom become its corporate executives and venture capitalists) have been taught to prioritize optimization and efficiency without thinking a whole lot about ethics. The result has been stunning corporate success but significant costs to society. Sahami argues that regulation can certainly help right the balance. But he also believes that tech company leaders and employees can shift their mindsets and practices to ensure they’re serving the greater good, not just themselves. He’s the coauthor, along with Rob Reich and Jeremy Weinstein, of System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot.
BUSINESS
96.1 The Eagle

Own an Apple? You Need to Update Your Phone, Computer & Watch Immediately

If you're an Apple user, you need to update your phones, computers, and watches immediately. Spyware detected by researchers at University of Toronto Citizen's Lab allows hackers to infect Apple products without users even clicking on a link. "While analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, we discovered a zero-day zero-click exploit against iMessage."
CELL PHONES
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy