CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Small but mighty: Local farms get growing with microgreens

By Bri'on Whiteside
The Blade
The Blade
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5oS6_0bvWMk0R00

Foodies like them for their flavor. Gardeners like them for their convenience.

But despite the interest from both parties, microgreens remain one of fresh produce’s best kept secrets.

Microgreens, in short, are edible plants with a short harvest time, according to Becky Fitzpatrick, a local farmer who’s been growing them on Good Dog Farm in Pemberville since 2019. They’re essentially tiny power-houses.

"I typically tell people that microgreens are edible plants, usually vegetables, sometimes flowers and herbs, that harvest between 10 to 14 days after germination. They are up to 40 times higher in nutrients than the full-grown plant would be," Mrs. Fitzpatrick said.

Rick Gaskill, owner of Gaskill Family Farm in Milan, Mich., said microgreens have yet to hit mainstream.

“I think the majority of the population still doesn't know what a microgreen is, so there's room for expansion. Anyone could grow microgreens,” he said.

Mrs. Fitzpatrick got into them shortly after she began exploring market gardening, with the intent to sell her vegetables at farmers’ markets or small restaurants. Microgreens were recommended to her as a year-round option.

"As the season began to end, I really wanted to continue growing something, and a friend suggested that I try microgreens,” she said. “I gave it a try and had success with it."

She quickly narrowed down her focus solely to microgreens, and now regularly grows 25 varieties, which she sells at the farmers’ markets in Toledo, Perrysburg, and Bowling Green. Her yield includes sunflower shoots, radish, cilantro, broccoli, basil, and several types of cabbage.

The opportunities in growing microgreens are vast. Mrs. Fitzpatrick supplies to eight local restaurants, including Souk and Registry Bistro in Toledo, as well as three retail stores: Claudia’s Natural Food Market, 3904 Secor Rd., Toledo; Phoenix Earth Food Co-op, 1447 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, and Kazmaier’s Market, 127 E. Second St., Perrysburg.

"I'm really surprised by all I've been able to do with microgreens. There are different ways to grow them, but most people grow them indoors, which I did. I use racks under LED grow lights,” she said.

She said she’s already surpassed her expectation with all she can grow by herself.

“I started with one rack, quickly went to two, and I've doubled that twice in the past two years. I never really imagined it would get this big, and there's definitely room to grow,” Mrs. Fitzpatrick said.

Mr. Gaskill said he and his wife Valerie first added microgreens to their farming mix last year to create a new stream of income amid the pandemic.

"We are a very diversified farm, and it was another way to add versatility to us and help us come up with a more steady income stream,” Mr. Gaskill said.

Since introducing microgreens to their customers, the farmers have received a great response.

"I had a customer tell me that she eats sunflower shoots as a snack at night when she's watching TV,” Mr. Gaskill said. “I agree with her. They're good all by themselves.”

He said that several customers are amazed by the nutritional impact.

"They're also good for elderly people because they're so nutritious. As the older population ages, they don't eat as much, so they miss many nutrients. Microgreens can be utilized to help them," he said.

As for their offerings, the farm offers microgreen radishes, spicy mustard mix, sunflower shoots, and many other offerings.

Mr. Gaskill said their mixes are among customers' favorites, as their flavor offers the most versatility.

"We have a mix of pea shoots, sunflower shoots, spicy mix or radish mix, and people will buy it to eat strictly as a stand-alone salad or hamburger topping," Mr. Gaskill said.

He recommends that veggie lovers research how to grow microgreens, specifically suggesting Johnnyseeds.com as a source.

"There are different ways to grow them. You can use substrate or soil, you know certain microgreens grow better in specific types of growing medium than others. In our case, we use all soil to grow ours and place them under fluorescent lights. Microgreens are fairly easy to grow,” Mr. Gaskill said.

The farm currently sells their microgreens on Market Wagon, a home delivery platform that offers produce items from local vendors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Plants are one investment that grows in value

Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?. While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Blade Fishing Report: Sheepshead fight for anglers' respect

Ask a Lake Erie fishing graybeard for their best recipe for preparing freshwater drum or sheepshead, and their response will likely be some variation of the following:. Remove the fillets and be careful to cut away any dark sections of meat, then soak the fillets in milk for an hour or so to reduce the fishy taste, pat the fillets dry and place the fillets on cedar planks over a hot grill and sprinkle with lemon juice. Brush with melted butter every few minutes, turning the fish once. After about 10 minutes, toss the fish in the trash and eat the cedar plank.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pemberville, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Milan, OH
Toledo, OH
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
The Blade

Blade Holiday Parade back on track after year hiatus

The Blade Holiday Parade will return to the streets of downtown Toledo this year, with Olympic medalist Oshae Jones serving as the Grand Marshal. The 34th annual Blade Holiday Parade, presented by Yark Automotive Group in conjunction with the Distinguished Clown Corps, will step off at 10 a.m. Nov. 13 at Summit Street and Jefferson Avenue. Last year’s event was canceled because of health restrictions.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 09/22

Jamie and William Gentry, Lambertville, boy, Sept. 21. Michael Davila, 29, and Jenna Druzan, 29, hotel worker, both of Toledo. Nicholas King, 31, carpenter, and Emily Drewyor, 31, managing cosmetologist, both of Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Student garden comes to life at Fort Meigs Elementary

As Fort Meigs Elementary School students worked hard Tuesday to enjoy their outdoor freedom during recess, their cries of joy were drowned out by the blaring sounds of hammering, sawing, and sanding that could be heard intermittently throughout the morning in front of the school.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microgreen#Restaurants#Elderly People#Vegetables#Good Dog Farm#Gaskill Family Farm#Bowling Green#Souk And Registry Bistro#Natural Food Market#Phoenix Earth Food Co Op#Johnnyseeds Com#Market Wagon
The Blade

Backers kick off campaign to pass TARTA sales tax

With its members’ livelihoods heavily reliant on the public’s use of automobiles for personal transportation, an autoworkers’ union hall might be counterintuitive as the venue to kick off a referendum campaign for a half cent public transit sales tax. But Bruce Baumhower, United Auto Workers Local 12’s longtime president, said...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

This week's coronavirus vaccine schedule is announced

This week’s coronavirus walk-in vaccination clinics are as follows:. ■ Monday: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N. Erie St., Toledo, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; US Together, 3450 W. Central Ave., Suite 118, Toledo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fulton County Health Department, 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wood County Health Department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Rd., Bowling Green, from noon to 6 p.m..
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Flu shots (remember those?) are becoming available

They’re becoming available soon in several area counties. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced its series of flu shot clinics on Monday, but - unlike the coronavirus walk-in vaccine clinics - said they are by appointment only during the following windows of time:
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 09/21

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

New executive director named at Ability Center

The Ability Center has hired a new executive director to replace Tim Harrington, who retired after 22 years leading the nonprofit. Stuart James, who was most recently the executive director of the Historic Center for Independent Living in Berkely, Calif., will lead The Ability Center in its continued efforts to create inclusive environments for people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, the center said.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo Business Journal stops publication

​Toledo's Telex Communications Inc. says ​it has stopped publishing both the Toledo Business Journal and the Lake Erie West Manufacturing and Construction News. Telex President Sanford Lubin wrote the company has "made the decision to suspend our publishing operations" in an email addressed to readers and advertisers last week, noting the business "faced significant issues in 2020 that continue."
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy