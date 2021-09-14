CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Le Pen proposes nationalizing motorways, selling tv, radio

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar-right French politician Marine Le Pen has proposed nationalizing France's motorways and privatizing public television and radio channels. These two proposals will help maintain the French people's purchasing power, she said. Toll-road tariffs for French highways would decrease by 10 to 15 percent if they are nationalized, Le Pen stressed.

Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
