Versailles Women Injured In Miller County Rollover

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that as an eastbound 2012 Honda, driven by 63-year-old Mary B. Minges of Warrensburg, was turning into the crossover at US 50 and NW 361, an eastbound 2015 Mazda, driven by 34-year-old Justin A. Owen of Holden, overtook and struck the rear of the Honda. The Mazda traveled off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road and came to rest on the right shoulder. The Honda came to rest in the median.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO