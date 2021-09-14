CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Versailles Women Injured In Miller County Rollover

By Randy Kirby
 8 days ago
Two Versailles women were injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2007 Mercury Mariner, driven by 30-year-old Jaime D. Lieberman of Versailles, was on VFW Road, one-half mile west of Missouri 52 around 1 p.m. The driver was traveling too fast on a gravel road, lost control of the vehicle and skidded off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

