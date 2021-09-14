Experiencing the Wrath of Ida and the Bliss of Gaia

This week, Bart Everson, a Gaian and the convener of the Crescent City Gaian Guild in New Orleans, writes about his experience living through Hurricane Ida and her aftermath. Fittingly, I read his essay while trapped in a tent in yet another rainstorm during one of the rainiest summers on record in New England. Not that I’m comparing that experience with his. But as with Bart’s experience, it is these moments of disruption that give us space to slow our pace, quiet ourselves, and reconnect with our sense of the living Earth. Read on for Bart’s account and insights that Ida brought.