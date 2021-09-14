CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters: Pickup truck driver killed in Beaufort County crash, was not wearing seatbelt

Cover picture for the articleBURTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on US 21 in Beaufort County. Troopers say the elderly driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck was headed north around 9:30 p.m. Monday when they went off the right side of the road and hit some trees. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle.

