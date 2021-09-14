Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland
BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.www.charlottenews.net
Comments / 0