Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.

