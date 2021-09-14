Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced surface exploration on its 31,503-hectare Hurricane Silver project located in southern Peru, approximately 66 kilometres (km) north of the city of Cusco (Figure 1). The Company has signed a two-year community agreement that provides surface access to the Magdalena silver prospect and half of the Pampayeoc silver prospect and will allow for drilling once a final permit has been obtained from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (Figure 2). The Magdalena and Pampayeoc prospects are characterized by historical mining adits and numerous high-grade silver showings, including the following reconnaissance chip sampling results collected by the previous operator: 1.4 metres (m) of 1,175 g/t silver, 2.1 m of 792 g/t silver, 2.5 m of 589 g/t silver and 14 m of 100 g/t silver.

