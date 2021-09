Applications are now open for The Music Center’s Spotlight, which provides performing arts scholarships and free artistic development through arts experiences, auditions, feedback and mastery classes taught by professional artists and arts administrators. Southern California high school students with an interest in the performing arts are encouraged to submit their free application. To apply you must be an enrolled high school student as of Dec. 31, 2021, based in one of the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Diego, Riverside, Kern, or San Bernardino. The deadline for submission is Oct. 18.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO