Spiritbox's Eternal Blue: the most eagerly anticipated debut in years repays the faith
Every great band has their tipping point. For post-metalcore trio Spiritbox, it was the release of their 2020 single, Holy Roller. Before that, the Canadians were a promising new noise and had gathered a cult following with their self-titled 2017 EP and subsequent run of excellent singles. But afterwards, and millions of streams later, the band were the name on the lips of heavy music fans and tastemakers across the internet. As a result, it’s difficult to remember a debut record in recent years that’s landed with as much hype and anticipation as Eternal Blue.www.loudersound.com
