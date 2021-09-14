Spiritbox's Eternal Blue: the most eagerly anticipated debut in years repays the faith

On the title track of their last album, 2019’s Eternal Forward Motion, Employed To Serve frontwoman Justine Jones screamed, ‘There is no time to worship yesterday!’ The lyric was meant to summarise the millennial/Gen Z condition: having to work tirelessly for opportunities thanks to elder generations hoarding power. However, it can just as readily be applied to the band themselves, who’ve only refined their metalcore with every battering dished out. Conquering’s manifesto is the polar opposite. Kneeling at the altar of American groove metal, this fourth full-length indulges its creators’ nostalgia for Lamb Of God and early Machine Head. In the process it becomes their most surprising aural assault, without sacrificing any of the mosh-inciting bedlam we all crave.

