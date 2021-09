Mersi has just dropped his third single, State of Mind, differing from the first two with its use of lo-fi sounds and the addition of male rapping. It preaches the message of insecurities that we can fall into at one time or another, with thoughts and feelings changing constantly. The song creates a longing for certainty and balance within these troubling moments, keeping fans interested in Mersi’s funkier side of electro dance music. This track is accompanied by a music video available on popular platforms, bringing it to life even further.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO