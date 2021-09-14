CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Announces Significant Increase in CBD Production Following Inventory Demand Through Online Sales

charlottenews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company has begun to substantially increase its rate of production of CBD-based products in response to stronger than anticipated ecommerce demand following its Amazon and new website launch along with Alibaba coming very soon.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
charlottenews.net

U.S. Midstream Energy Leader Adopts CIM Machine Learning Solution to Augment Its Pipeline Asset Management System

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ('OneSoft') is pleased to announce that a large U.S. pipeline operator (the 'Client') has entered into a multi-year agreement with OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc. ('OneBridge') to integrate Cognitive Integrity ManagementTM ('CIM') software-as-a-service solution into its asset and integrity management practices for its pipeline operations.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into another agreement with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm and an existing client of the Company ('Client') to implement the Company's proprietary SnippREWARDS Platform initially across 7 countries for another key customer of this Client - an American multinational beverage company ('New Customer') that is renowned for its carbonated soft drinks and a global household name. The contract value tied to these 7 countries (In Latin America, Asia and the Middle East) is expected to range annually between USD $1-$2MM based on projected redemptions. The parties are working on a plan to launch 33 additional countries over the course of the next few quarters for a total roll out across 40 countries for the New Customer.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NanoVibronix Launches CBD-Based Product For Pain Management

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has launched a new transdermal gel containing Nano-Cannabidiol (CBD) for joint pain and reducing inflammation. Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, stated, "Adding CBD gel to our portfolio of products should materially expand our target market to augment our PainShield line of products while creating an additional stream of revenue for our business.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Industry
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Industry
City
Scottsdale, AZ
charlottenews.net

NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
charlottenews.net

Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced today it has been awarded a $3.0 million order to be delivered over the next 12 months as part of a multi-year strategic supplier agreement with a domestic commercial manufacturer of premium optical devices. The products will be manufactured at the Applied Optics Center (AOC) Division of Optex Systems, Inc.
RICHARDSON, TX
charlottenews.net

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Acquiring BayMedica

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / InMed has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BayMedica, a private US-based company that is focusing on the manufacture and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. This is an all-stock transaction in which InMed will issue 1.78m shares to BayMedica's equity and convertible debt holders. At the current stock price, this values BayMedica at approximately US$4m. Following the closure of the transaction, the combined company will have expertise in both yeast and bacteria biosynthesis as well as chemical synthesis of cannabinoids. Additionally, it will be a commercial company with cumulative revenues of over US$2.5m since December 2019 stemming from the sale of cannabichromene (CBC). The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Nepra Foods Inc. Completes Oversubscribed $7.47 Million Initial Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA) (the 'Company' or 'Nepra') a creator of nutritious plant based and allergen-free food is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Company's initial public offering (the 'IPO') of 15,903,465 common shares (the 'Offered Shares') at a price of $0.47 per Offered Share for total gross proceeds of $7,474,629, which included 2,073,678 Offered Shares from the exercise of the over-allotment option.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Store#Organic Products#Cbd Life Sciences#Lbc Bioscience Inc#Cbd Life Sciences Inc#Ocd#Ptsd#Als#Lbc Bioscience S#Skincare#Cbd Oils#Cbd Pet Treats#Visa#Mastercard#American Express#Main Website
Sourcing Journal

39 Billion by 2026: America’s Carriers Will Nearly Double Their Package Hauls, Data Shows

Of note, Amazon Logistics’ parcel market share climbed 8 percent last year while USPS, UPS and FedEx’s stayed the same or shrank. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
charlottenews.net

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Provides Update to Operating Activities

New Chairman of the Board, Seasoned Semiconductor Executive to Purchase 125,000 Shares This Week as a Long Term Holding. ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, today provides an update to the current operating activities.
BUSINESS
Cleveland Scene

Best CBD Products in the Most Popular Categories

I'm going to guess that most people by now in the U.S. have heard of CBD. Still, folks are finding it tough to find a quality, well-made product that works. Many others are also inexperienced in the different types of CBD products that are out there, and few people understand which products are best for what condition.
HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks I'll Hold Forever

If you want to own a stock forever, you had better like how the company is run. Hormel is a dividend growth name with a great history of innovation and growth via acquisition. General Mills has a higher yield, but just as strong of a legacy on the innovation and acquisition front.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy