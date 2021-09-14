CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Pope, in Slovakia, says don’t exploit religion for politics

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESOV, Slovakia (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Tuesday that the cross should not be used as a political symbol and warned against Christians trying to be triumphalist, in an apparent criticism of the use of religion for partisan ends. Francis flew to the city of Presov, in eastern Slovakia,...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

France apologizes to Algerians who fought for colonizers

French President Emmanuel Macron apologized Monday to Algerians who fought alongside French colonial forces in Algeria’s war for independence, and were then massacred and ostracized as traitors.In a solemn ceremony interrupted by the cries of one fighter’s daughter, Macron also promised a law guaranteeing reparations for the contingent known as the harkis. The distraught woman, who said she grew up in a camp where France sequestered harkis after the war, argued that the law wouldn’t go far enough to fix the damage.Harkis and their descendants feel France abandoned and mistreated them after the war, one of the darkest chapters...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
WDBO

Pope Francis to visit impoverished Roma quarter in Slovakia

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — Pope Francis is paying a visit next week to a neighborhood in Slovakia most Slovaks would not even think about going, which until recently even the police would avoid after dark. Francis will make the visit to the Roma community in the Lunik IX quarter...
RELIGION
WDBO

Energized pope cracks jokes, greets fans in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Pope Francis cracked jokes Monday and took an ambling walk to greet well-wishers as he opened his first full day in Slovakia in good health and spirits ahead of a solemn encounter with the country’s Jewish community. Francis arrived at the presidential palace, and later...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
Person
Jesus
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Pope heads to Budapest and Orban talks, then Slovakia

Just weeks after major surgery and despite the coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis embarks Sunday on his 34th international trip with visits to Slovakia and Budapest, including talks with populist leader Viktor Orban. The 84-year-old has a typically packed schedule -- half a day in Budapest for a religious event and then three days in Slovakia -- during which his physical health will be closely scrutinised. In July, the pontiff spent 10 days in hospital after undergoing an operation for a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation in the intestine that required removing part of his colon. The operation sparked rumours the Argentine might step down, but he laughed these off, insisting resigning never crossed his mind.
RELIGION
audacy.com

Pope urges compassion as he wraps Slovakia pilgrimage

SASTIN, Slovakia (AP) — Pope Francis urged Slovakians on Wednesday to look out for the neediest among them as he ended his first post-surgery trip with a huge open-air Mass that drew tens of thousands of people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cheering, maskless crowds lined Francis’ motorcade route through...
RELIGION
Arkansas Online

Pope set for visits to Hungary, Slovakia

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, a four-day visit to Central Europe that will not only test his health but also provide one of the most tense moments of his papacy -- a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis typically scorns.
IMMIGRATION
wtaq.com

Pope says abortion is “murder” but U.S. bishops should not be political

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Wednesday that abortion is “murder”, even soon after conception, but appeared to criticise some U.S. Catholic bishops for dealing with U.S. President Joe Biden’s pro-choice position in a political rather than pastoral way. On the flight returning from Slovakia, Francis...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Slovakia#Orthodox Churches#Reuters#Christians#Eastern Catholic#The Orthodox Church#Eastern Rite#Christianity#Muslim#Our Homeland Party#Byzantine
AFP

What Merkel, the belated feminist, did for women

As Germany's first female chancellor, Angela Merkel smashed the glass ceiling and became a leading player in global politics. But only now, at the end of her 16 years in office, has she declared herself a feminist -- too little too late for some in Germany. In 2017, Merkel was at a rare loss for words when she was asked if she was a feminist, and dodged the question. But earlier this month, during a joint interview with Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Merkel was less coy. "I am a feminist," she said.
SOCIETY
The Independent

As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality

Angela Merkel Germany's first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany's helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.Named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for the last 10 years in a row, Merkel has been cast as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West. She has easily stood her ground at male-dominated summits with leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump...
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
wkzo.com

Ukraine bans anti-Semitism with new law

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament on Wednesday passed a law defining the concept of anti-Semitism and establishing punishment for transgressions. An estimated 0.2% of Ukraine’s 41 million population is Jewish and there have been isolated cases of anti-Semitism since independence in 1991. Its pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
AFP

Macron apologises for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday asked "forgiveness" on behalf of his country for abandoning Algerians who fought alongside France in their country's war of independence. More than 200,000 Algerians fought with the French army in the war that pitted Algerian independence fighters against their French colonial masters from 1954 to 1962. 
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Turkey’s top Islamic cleric moves centre stage, irking secularists

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – When President Tayyip Erdogan opened a new court complex this month, Turkey’s senior cleric sealed the ceremony with a Muslim prayer, triggering protests from critics who said his actions contravened the secular constitution. “Make this wonderful work beneficial and blessed for our nation, my God,” Ali Erbas...
WORLD
The Independent

European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko who died in London in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material.A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. While in Britain, Litvinenko became involved in exposing corruption and links to organized crime in the Russian intelligence service.He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and...
EUROPE
wkzo.com

German defence ministry investigating employee over suspected far-right links

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defence ministry is investigating an employee over suspected far-right links, a spokesman said on Wednesday, following a report in Spiegel magazine that the military intelligence service had warned it about one of its workers. “We are talking about a suspected case of far-right extremism. The person...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Biden bungle: For the first time in history, France has recalled its ambassadors to U.S. and calls for European strategic autonomy

France, for the first time in history, has recalled its ambassador to the U.S., a step that is an extreme diplomatic action usually taken against adversaries. According to the French foreign minister, the move “is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15 September by Australia and the United States.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Military general who ruled Egypt after Mubarak ouster dies

Hussein Tantawi, the Egyptian general who took charge of the country when longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down amid the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.Field Marshal Tantawi, Mubarak’s defense minister for some 20 years, chaired the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces that took power after Mubarak's ouster. He was known to be unquestioningly loyal to the former president, and oversaw a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters that continued under Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Egypt’s current president. El-Sissi’s government has since rolled back many of the freedoms won in 2011.Born...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy